सो रहा खाद्य विभाग:नया प्याज थोक में 25 से ‌40 किलो, चिल्हर में 60 रुपये ही बिक रहा

बलौदाबाजार5 घंटे पहले
  • प्याज की नई फसल आने के बाद महंगे दामों से राहत मिल सकती थी मगर चिल्हर व्यापारियों ने दाम कम नहीं किए

थोक मंडी में प्याज की नई फसल आने के बाद महंगे दामों से राहत मिल सकती थी मगर चिल्हर व्यापारियों ने दाम कम नहीं किए हैं। थोक मंडी में नए प्याज की कीमत 25 से 40 रुपए किलो तक है जबकि पहले यही प्याज 35 से 55 रुपए किलो तक बिक रहा था। यानी प्याज पहले से 10 से 15 रुपए किलो सस्ता हुआ है लेकिन चिल्हर बाजार में प्याज अभी भी 55 से 60 रुपए किलो तक बेचा जा रहा है। थोक बाजार में हल्की क्वालिटी के नए प्याज का भाव 25 रुपए तथा अच्छी क्वालिटी का प्याज 40 रुपए किलो हो गया है। ऐसे में खाद्य विभाग पर उंगलियां उठना स्वाभाविक है। प्याज महंगा होने पर विभाग ने दावा किया था कि हर व्यापारी को दुकान के बाह रेट की तख्ती लगाने को कहा गया है तथा कालाबाजारी की मॉनीटरिंग भी की जा रही है पर अभी तक विभाग के दावे हकीकत में सच होते नजर नहीं आए।

75 प्रतिशत व्यापारी सस्ता माल ही खरीदते हैं
आलू-प्याज के थोक व्यवसायी व थोक सब्जी मंडी एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष हरिश पंजवानी ने बताया कि चिल्हर बाजार में 75 प्रतिशत मांग हल्की क्वालिटी के प्याज की रहती है क्योंकि रेस्टोरेंट, ढाबों, खोमचे वाले, गुपचुप के ठेले वाले ये सभी लोग हल्की क्वालिटी का प्याज ही खरीदते हैं। शहर के 4-5 चुनिंदा चिल्हर काउंटर वाले ही अच्छी क्वालिटी के प्याज की मांग करते है।

भाव कम होने से बढ़ेगी प्याज की आवक
थोक व्यवसायी जानी पंजवानी के अनुसार शहर में 4 से 5 टन प्याज की आवक होती थी, अब भाव कम होने की वजह से यह आवक 8 से 10 टन तक जा सकती है। उम्मीद है आने वाले सप्ताह तक मध्यप्रदेश के उज्जैन तथा महाराष्ट्र के जलगांव, नासिक, गुलिया, अहमदनगर व पुणे के प्याज की आवक बढ़ते ही महंगे दामों से मुक्ति मिलेगी।

चिल्हर विक्रेताओं पर नहीं होती कार्रवाई
थोक बाजार से हल्की क्वालिटी का प्याज 25 तथा अच्छी क्वालिटी का प्याज 40 रुपये किलो पर खरीदकर चिल्हर व्यापारी 55 से 60 रुपए किलो बेच रहे हैं। प्रशासन की नजर थोक व्यवसायियों पर यदाकदा तो पड़ती है मगर चिल्हर व्यापारियों पर इनकी नजर नहीं पहुंच पाई है। अचरज की बात ये कि सब्जी बाजार में बैठे चिल्हर व्यापारियों पर प्रशासन का दबाव नहीं है।

आज से करेंगे कार्रवाई-खाद्य अधिकारी : खाद्य अधिकारी चित्रकांत ध्रुव का कहना है कि शुक्रवार से खुदरा व्यवसायियों पर नजर रखी जाएगी। चूंकि प्याज आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम के तहत आता है इसलिए इसकी जमाखोरी हो या मुनाफाखोरी छोटा व्यापारी करे या बड़ा व्यापारी, कार्रवाई जरूर होगी।

