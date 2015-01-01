पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अव्यवस्था:जिला अस्पताल में सिर्फ तीन आईसीयू बेड रोज 3 से 4 गंभीर मरीज हो रहे रायपुर रेफर

बलौदाबाजार12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्योहारों की चहल-पहल व ठंड की वजह से जिले में बढ़ रहे कोरोना के केस

प्रदूषण और ठंड की वजह से हार्ट, सीओपीडी, अस्थमा के मरीज तेजी से कोरोना संक्रमित हो रहे और मरीज के संभलने से पहले तबीयत बिगड़ रही है। इन लोगों को भी आईसीयू की आवश्यकता होती है। बीमार होने वालों में बुजुर्ग अधिक हैं। रिकवरी रेट भी कम हो रहा है। इन लोगों में इंफेक्शन बढ़ते ही आईसीयू चाहिए होता है, लेकिन यहां के जिला अस्पताल में आईसीयू बेड महज 3 ही है। आईसीयू में बेड की कमी के कारण रोज 3 से 4 कोरोना के गंभीर मरीजों को रायपुर रेफर करना पड़ रहा है। दीपावली के बाद जिले में कोरोना के नए मामलों में वृद्धि हुई है। सप्ताहभर में ही कोरोना के 409 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। वही सप्ताहभर में कोरोना ने 7 मरीजों की जान ली है।

रोज 19 सौ टेस्ट करने हैं, आधे नहीं हो रहे
भले ही शनिवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने रिकार्ड 2001 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की हो मगर पांच दिन पहले रोज 1913 कोरोना जांच करने के मिले टारगेट से विभाग आंकड़े में काफी पीछे चल रहा है। टारगेट से आधा भी जांच नहीं कर पा रहे। ऐसे में शासन ने कड़ाई के साथ जिले में जांच करने के आदेश दिए हैं। वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सेंटर प्रभारियों की माने तो पहले जितना जांच कराने के लिए लोग आते हैं अब उसके 25 प्रतिशत लोग भी जांच कराने नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। ऐसे में सेंटर अपना टारगेट ही पूरा नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

इन मरीजों के लिए जरूरी है आईसीयू
1. रिपीट केस बढ़े हैं। इन मरीजों में लंग्स इंफेक्शन ज्यादा आ रहा है। ऐसे में आईसीयू की जरूरत पड़ रही है।
2. बुजुर्ग और अन्य बीमारियों वाले लोग भी कोरोना की चपेट में आ रहे हैं। इनके लिए कोविड खतरनाक है। नतीजतन आईसीयू की जरूरत होती है।

दीपावली से पहले की कार्रवाई, अब भूल गए
नगर पालिका प्रशासन तथा पुलिस विभाग संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते हुए दीपावली के पहले मास्क नहीं लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं करने वाले 33 लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की थी। त्योहार के बाद अब तक संयुक्त टीम द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

अस्पताल में बेड फुल, 445 मरीज घरों में करा रहे इलाज
स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी इस बात को स्वीकार कर चुका है कि अस्पताल में बेड खाली हैं, लेकिन लोग अस्पताल में रहकर इलाज नहीं कराना चाहते सिर्फ जिला अस्पताल के ही 73 में से 73 बेड व 3 आईसीयू बेड फुल हैं, बाकी जगह के कोविड सेंटर लोगों के विश्वास पर खरे नहीं उतरे हैं, शायद इसीलिए बलौदाबाजार जिले के 6 कोविड सेंटरों के कुल 623 बिस्तरों में से 488 बिस्तर खाली पड़े हैं। केवल एक्टिव मरीजों से 135 बिस्तर ही फुल हैं, जबकि कोरोना के 445 एक्टिव मरीज अस्पतालों की बजाए घरों में ही इलाज करा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें