समस्या:बारदानों की कमी से नहीं हो पा रहा धान का उठाव

बलौदाबाजार5 घंटे पहले
जिले में अब तक 173 समितियों में 14 लाख 65 हजार 650 क्विंटल धान की खरीदी की गई है वहीं उठाव के लिए डीओ 3 लाख 39990 क्विंटल का जारी किया गया है। बारदाने की कमी की बात लगातार सामने आ रही है। नान भले ही दावा कर रहा है कि समितियों के पास अभी भी 11 लाख 26500 नए बारदाने, 13 लाख 47500 पुराने बारदाने तथा 60 हजार प्लास्टिक के बारदाने हैं मगर भास्कर को मिली जानकारी के अनुसार जोरा, लवन, मुंडा, तिल्दा, छेरकापुर, बिटकुली जैसे केंद्रों में दो दिनों में बारदाने नहीं पहुंचे हैं जिससे खरीदी बंद हो जाएगी।
अन्य समितियों में भी 5-6 दिनों का ही बारदाना स्टाक है। मार्कफेड के अधिकारियों के अनुसार जिले के राइस मिलरों ने भले ही पिछले साल के बकाया बारदानों को जमा करा दिया है मगर इसके पूर्व वर्ष के 10 लाख 39 हजार बारदाने उनसे अभी भी लेना बाकी है।
बीमा नहीं होने से काम करने से डर रहे कर्मी: जिले की 173 समितियों में करीब 3 हजार हमाल और 1 हजार कर्मचारी धान का रखरखाव और उसकी सुरक्षा कर रहे हैं। समिति प्रबंधकों ने विपणन विभाग को इनकी सूची दे दी गई है, लेकिन अब तक बीमा नहीं हुआ है जिससे वे काम करने से डर रहे हैं। बता दें कि 25 से 30 फीट की ऊंचाई तक धान को रखने के लिए छल्ली लगाई जाती है। यहां से गिरने का खतरा रहता है जिससे हमाल और कर्मचारी डर रहे हैं।

1 लाख क्विंटल से ज्यादा धान का परिवहन नहीं
खरीदी केंद्रों से सिर्फ राइस मिलर्स ही धान का उठाव कर रहे हैं। संग्रहण कंद्रों के लिए भी धान का उठाव शुरू तक नहीं हुआ है। मिलर्स द्वारा 1 लाख 12 हजार क्विंटल धान के उठाव के बाद 13 लाख क्विंटल धान अभी भी केंद्रों में परिवहन के अभाव में रखा है। ऐसे में वहां धान खरीदी रूक सकती है। उठाव नहीं होने के कारण कटगी, करमदा, कसडोल, सरगांव, देवसुंदरा, बया, विश्रामपुर, ढेकुना, रोहांसी, ओडान, चंदेरी, ससहा, तुलसी जैसे खरीदी केंद्रों में धान रखने की जगह भी नहीं बची है।

