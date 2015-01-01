पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरोहर:गांधीजी ने जहां पानी पीया था रायपुर के अफसर ने देखा कुआं

बलौदाबाजार2 घंटे पहले
विशेष पुलिस महानिदेशक आरके विज शुक्रवार को गैर शासकीय दौरे पर जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचे। गांधीवादी विचारधारा से प्रभावित विज 1933 में महात्मा गांधी के बलौदाबाजार प्रवास की स्मृतियों को सहेजने व उनके दौरे से संबंधित ऐतिहासिक पहलुओं की जानकारी लेने पहुंचे थे। अपने प्रवास के दौरान वे सबसे पहले शहर की पुरानी कृषि उपज मंडी गए जहां आजादी की लड़ाई के दौरान महात्मा गांधी ने एक सभा को संबोधित किया था। मंडी प्रांगण के उस कुंए को भी देखा जिसका पानी गांधीजी ने पीया था। इसके बाद वे गोपाल मंदिर भी गए जहां 87 वर्ष पहले गांधीजी ने मंदिर में दलितों का प्रवेश कराया था। इन सारे ऐतिहासिक तथ्यों को भास्कर ने 2 अक्टूबर को प्रकाशित किया था। विज की यह यात्रा भी उसी संदर्भ में थी। विशेष पुलिस महानिदेशक ने बताया कि 2 अक्टूबर को गांधी जयंती पर उनके बलौदाबाजार प्रवास से संबंधित कई अनछुए पहलुओं की जानकारी उन्हें भास्कर में प्रकाशित खबर से मिली थी। इसके बाद वे बलौदाबाजार आने के लिए उत्सुक थे, मगर ये मौका उन्हें आज मिला है। गांधीजी से संबंधित जो स्मृतियां इस शहर से जुड़ी हैं, उन्हें सहेजकर ले जा रहा हूं।

बुजुर्ग ने बताया- बापू को देखा था पर उस वक्त बच्चे थे
गोपाल मंदिर से निकलकर वे मंदिर के ही समीप ही कुछ दूरी पर स्थित उस घर की तरफ बढ़े जहां सीढ़ियों पर बैठे 92 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग भगवती प्रसाद गुप्ता से पूछा कि दादाजी गांधीजी यहां आए थे आपको पता है। इतने बड़े अधिकारी के सादगीपूर्ण रवैये से पूछे गए सवाल पर प्रसन्नचित बुजुर्ग ने उन्हें बताया कि उस वक्त हम बहुत छोटे थे, खेलते-खेलते ही हम मंडी पहुंच गए थे, जहां हमने गांधीजी को देखा था। बुजुर्ग ने बताया-उस वक्त उन्होंने सभा में क्या कहा था वो याद नहीं।

