साक्षात्कार:तेजस्वी जननेता हैं, अमित मठाधीश: जनता और कार्यकर्ताओं की उपेक्षा उन्हें ले डूबी

बलौदाबाजारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जोगी कांग्रेस के विधायक प्रमोद शर्मा बोले- अजीत जोगी हौसला बढ़ाते थे, अमित के एकतरफा फैसले घुटन बढ़ाते हैं

मारवाही उपचुनाव का घमासान मंगलवार को मतदान के साथ खत्म हो गया। चर्चा जोगी कांग्रेस के अनिश्चित भविष्य के सवाल को लेकर हो रही है वहीं इस पार्टी के विधायक प्रमोद शर्मा के अगले राजनीतिक कदम को लेकर भी लोगों में जिज्ञासा है। दरअसल जोगी कांग्रेस के विधायक देवव्रत सिंह कांग्रेस में जाने की इच्छा जता चुके हैं तथा प्रमोद शर्मा भी इस बयान का समर्थन कर चुके हैं। उन्होंने दो टूक कहा-बिहार में लालू पुत्र तेजस्वी यादव राजनीतिक पार्टी के नेता हैं इसलिए दल चला पा रहे हैं, अमित जोगी की तरह मठाधीश नहीं। पार्टी लोगों (जनता) और कार्यकर्ताओं से चलती है, जबकि अमित दोनों के प्रति वफादार नहीं हैं। उन्होंने आगे जोड़ा-अजीत जोगी कार्यकर्ताओं का हौसला बढ़ाते थे मगर अब एकतरफा फैसले घुटन बढ़ाते हैं। जोगी कांग्रेस के अस्तित्व को लेकर उठ रहे सवाल, अमित जोगी के व्यवहार, खुद प्रमोद के कांग्रेस प्रवेश की तारीख आदि मुद्दों पर भास्कर के सवालों के जवाब उन्होंने सिलसिलेवार दिए। पढ़िए बातचीत के प्रमुख अंश:-

दिसंबर के विधानसभा सत्र के दौरान इस्तीफा दे दूंगा
दलबदल कानून के तहत कुछ दिक्कतें हैं इसलिए अभी कांग्रेस प्रवेश का समय निश्चित नहीं मगर दिसंबर के विधानसभा सत्र के दौरान पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे दूंगा।

सवाल - कांग्रेस प्रवेश कब कर रहे हैं?
जवाब- दलबदल कानून के तहत कुछ दिक्कतें आ रही हैं, इस वजह से अभी कांग्रेस प्रवेश का समय निश्चित नहीं है मगर दिसंबर में होने वाले अगले विधानसभा सत्र के दौरान मैं पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे दूंगा।
सवाल - आपके इस निर्णय के साथ पार्टी के और कितने लोग आएंगे?
जवाब- जोगी कांग्रेस से मुझे मिलाकर 4 विधायक हैं। विधायक देवव्रत सिंह व मेरे स्थानीय कार्यकर्ता, जिन्होंने मुझे इस मुकाम तक पहुंचाया है, वो सभी मेरे साथ हैं।
सवाल - जोगी कांग्रेस के डूबने का क्या कारण है?
जवाब- पार्टी की सबसे बड़ी ताकत अजीत जोगी थे, उनके दम पर ही पार्टी खड़ी थी। उन्होंने हम सभी को एकसूत्र में पिरोकर जो माला बनाई थी, उनके निधन के बाद वह माला टूट गई । अजीत जोगी कार्यकर्ताओं का हौसला बढ़ाते थे मगर अब अमित के एकतरफा फैसले घुटन बढ़ाते हैं।
सवाल - जोगी कांग्रेस के लोरमी से विधायक धर्मजीत सिंह का भाजपा के प्रति झुकाव का क्या कारण है?
जवाब- धर्मजीत सिंह के शुरू से ही पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह से मधुर संबंध रहे हैं। खुद की पार्टी का भविष्य जब अंधकार में दिखने लगा तो उनकी रमन सिंह से संबंधों में मधुरता बढ़ गई है। वे हमारे सामने ही कहते हैं कि अगले विधानसभा चुनाव के 6 माह पहले मैं पार्टी से इस्तीफा देकर भाजपा में चला जाऊंगा।
सवाल - अमित जोगी का राजनीतिक भविष्य क्या है?
जवाब- अमित जोगी को अपना राजनीतिक अस्तित्व बचाए रखना है तो उन्हें अपने व्यवहार में परिवर्तन लाना होगा। पार्टी के नेताओं से उनके विचारों का तालमेल नहीं बैठ पाया और कुछ आदतों ने अमित जोगी को इस स्थिति में पहुंचा दिया है कि भाजपा, कांग्रेस जैसी पार्टियों के लिए वे अछूत बन गए हैं।
सवाल - मारवाही के नतीजे किसके पक्ष में होंगे ?
जवाब- मारवाही से कांग्रेस का प्रत्याशी ही जीतेगा, 10 तारीख के नतीजों के बाद भाजपा की ओर से हार को लेकर जो पहला बयान सामने आएगा वह यह होगा कि अमित जोगी से समर्थन लेना हमारी हार का मुख्य कारण था।

सवाल - बिहार में लालू यादव के जेल जाने के बाद तेजस्वी यादव ने पार्टी को टूटने-बिखरने नहीं दिया, वहीं अमित जोगी 4 विधायकों वाली पार्टी को भी नहीं संभाल पा रहे हैं। क्या फर्क है दोनों में?
जवाब - तेजस्वी यादव एक राजनीतिक समझ के नेता हैं, न कि किसी मठ के मठाधीश। जनता के प्रति जवाबदारी और कार्यकर्ताओं के प्रति जिम्मेदारी व पार्टी के प्रति वफादारी के बिना आप जननेता नहीं बन सकते, यह बात तेजस्वी यादव को पता है।
सवाल - रेणु जोगी कांग्रेस प्रवेश को लेकर क्यों असमंजस में हैं जबकि अजीत जोगी के निधन के पहले जोगी कांग्रेस के कांग्रेस में विलय की बात चल रही थी?
जवाब -रेणु जोगी की आस्था हमेशा से कांग्रेस में ही रही है उनकी स्वयं की इच्छा कभी कांग्रेस से अलग होने की नहीं थी मगर वर्तमान परिस्थितियों में वे पुत्र मोह के चलते मजबूर हैं।

