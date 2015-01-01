पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी:इस बार राशन दुकानों व राइस मिलर्स से भी लिए जाएंगे बारदाने

बलौदाबाजार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बारदानों की स्थानीय व्यवस्था के लिए नोडल अफसर नियुक्त किए गए

1 दिसंबर से धान खरीदी के मद्देनजर कलेक्टर सुनील कुमार जैन ने मंगलवार को अफसरों की बैठक लेकर अब तक की तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। कलेक्टर ने बारदानों के स्थानीय स्तर पर इंतजाम के लिए तीन वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है। उन्होंने जिले की उचित मूल्य की दुकानों से बारदाना प्राप्त करने के लिए सहायक पंजीयक सहकारिता उमेश गुप्ता, राइस मिलर्स से बारदाना प्राप्त करने के लिए खाद्य अधिकारी चित्रकांत ध्रुव को नोडल अफसर की जिम्मेदारी दी है। इस महीने की 25 तारीख तक वे बारदाना प्राप्त कर सत्यापन एवं आॅनलाइन पंजीयन किया जाना सुनिश्चित करेंगे जबकि उप पंजीयक सहकारिता डीआर ठाकुर को प्राप्त बारदानों को धान खरीदी केंद्रों तक आनुपातिक तौर से पहुंचाने की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने को कहा है। इस बार जिले में 164 उपार्जन केंद्रों का प्रस्ताव है। इसमें 151 पुराने उपार्जन एवं 13 नए खरीदी केंद्रों का प्रस्ताव है।उल्लेखनीय है कि कोरोना संकट के चलते इस साल नए बारदानों की अपेक्षाकृत कम आपूर्ति की संभावना के चलते जिला प्रशासन को स्थानीय स्तर पर पीडीएस एवं राइस मिलर्स से बारदानों का इंतजाम करना पड़ रहा है। जिले में सार्वजनिक वितरण व्यवस्था के अंतर्गत पीडीएस दुकानों से 6 हजार गठान और राइस मिलर्स के जरिए 9 हजार 125 गठानें की व्यवस्था करने का लक्ष्य राज्य शासन से प्राप्त हुआ है। एक गठान में 500 जूट के बारदाने आते हैं। कलेक्टर ने सभी एसडीएम एवं संबंधित अधिकारियों को सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता के साथ 25 तारीख तक व्यवस्था के निर्देश दिए हैं।

समिति प्रबंधकों की बैठक आज
इधर कलेक्टर सुनील जैन की अध्यक्षता में समिति प्रबंधकों की 18 नवंबर को जिला पंचायत के सभाकक्ष में दो पारियों में बैठक कर समीक्षा की जाएगी। प्रथम पाली में 11 बजे से बलौदाबाजार, भाटापारा एवं पलारी ब्लाक की प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी समितियों के प्रबंधकों और दोपहर 12.30 बजे से बिलाईगढ़, कसडोल एवं सिमगा ब्लाक के समिति प्रबंधकों की बैठक होगी। समिति से संबद्ध सहकारी बैंक के शाखा प्रबंधक एवं समिति पर्यवेक्षक भी बैठक में शामिल होंगे।

