खुशियां होंगी अनलॉक:25 से अनलाॅक होंगी शादियां, इस माह 3 व दिसंबर में 5 मुहूर्त

बलौदाबाजार12 घंटे पहले
  • 5 माह के लंबे ब्रेक के बाद देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी शालिग्राम के विवाह के साथ फिर गूंजेंगी शहनाइयां

25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी शालिग्राम के विवाह के साथ ही अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के चलते 5 माह से शादियों पर लगा लाॅक अनलाॅक हो जाएगा। साल के अंतिम दो महीने नंवबर व दिसंबर में शादियों के सिर्फ आठ शुभ मुहूर्त हैं। पंडित पृथ्वी पाल ने बताया कि नवंबर में 3 और दिसंबर में 5 विवाह लग्न रहेंगे। यानी 17 दिन में 8 सावे रहेंगे, इसके बाद फिर लंबा ब्रेक लगेगा। पं. पाल ने बताया 15 दिसंबर से धनु मलमास, फिर गुरू, शुक्र तारा अस्त, खर मलमास के कारण विवाह लाॅक हो जाएंगे। अगले साल यानि वर्ष 2021 में 25 अप्रैल को ही शादियां अनलाॅक होंगी। कोरोना के चलते शादियों में न पहले जैसी कोई धूमधाम है न उतने मेहमान और न ही सड़कों पर बारात, घोड़ी और बैंड बाजा ही दिखेगा, क्योंकि घोड़ी, बैंड बाजा व बारात को लेकर सरकार की ओर से अभी नया कोई गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं की गई है। पुरानी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार ही शादियां की जा रही है। इसमें वर व वधु पक्ष से 50-50 लोगों के शामिल होने की अनुमति है। जिनके घरों मे शादी है उनका कहना है कि या तो सरकार स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन जारी करे नहीं तो हम होटल अथवा विवाह स्थल आदि के बाहर ही बारात निकालेंगे। कई लोगों ने तो शादियां स्थगित कर दी है, क्योंकि वे धूमधाम से शादी करना चाहते हैं। 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मलमास चलेगा। इसके बाद 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी के बीच देव गुरु अस्त रहेंगे। यह पूरा क्रम जनवरी से लेकर मार्च तक चलेगा। इसके बाद 25 अप्रैल से ही विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त रहेंगे।

2020 में विवाह के मुहूर्त

  • नवंबर: 5, 27 व 30
  • दिसंबर: 1, 7, 9, 10, 11

2021 में विवाह के मुहूर्त

  • अप्रैल: 25, 26, 27, 28, 30
  • मई: 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30, 31
  • जून: 5, 6, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30,
  • जुलाई : 1, 2, 3, 7, 15, 18

चार माह पहले से ही डीजे की बुकिंग चल रही

  • विप्र वाटिका के अध्यक्ष अरविंद शुक्ला ने बताया कि मैरिज पैलेसों में पहले एक शादी 5 से लेकर 10 लाख तक की होती थी लेकिन लाॅकडाउन के चलते अब 3 से 5 लाख तक खर्च किए जा रहे हैं। लोग अब कम खर्च वाली शादियां संपन्न करा रहे हैं। देवउठनी एकाशदी से शुरू होने वाली शादियों मे भी अधिकतम 7 लाख तक ही लोग खर्च करेंगे।
  • डी.जे. संचालक सोनू कन्नौजे ने बताया जो लाॅकडाउन में शादियां रद्द हुई थी, वे होने जा रही हैं। लिहाजा इन 17 दिनों में 8 शादियों के मुहूर्त को लेकर 4 माह पहले से ही बुकिंग चल रही है।
  • टेंट हाउस संचालक संदीप साहू ने कहा कि जिला प्रशासन को शादी समारोह में घोड़ी, बैंड, आतिशबाजी की भी स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन जारी करनी चाहिए। इससे असमंजस की स्थिति ना रहे और लोग कोरोनाकाल में भी लोग खुलकर शादी समारोह एंजाय कर सके।
