मांग:कैंसर अस्पताल खोलने की मांग को लेकर भाजपा ने दिया धरना

बरगढ़एक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने कैंसर अस्पताल खोलने की घोषणा की थी

भाजपा के जिला अध्यक्ष अश्विनी षडंगी के नेतृव्त में भाजपा के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल बुधवार को मुख्यमंत्री की ओर से घोषित कैंसर अस्पताल की स्थापना व शहर के लिए नए खुले शहरांचल पीएचसी को संपूर्ण रूप से कार्यक्षम किये जाने की मांग को लेकर कलेक्टोरेट के सामने धरना दिया। इसके बाद कलेक्टर के साथ चर्चा कर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम मांगों का ज्ञापन सौंपा। दरअसल मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने बरगढ़ में कैंसर अस्पताल की स्थापना के लिए एक सभा के दौरान घोषणा की थी। बाद में राज्य सरकार की ओर से एक विशेषज्ञों की कमेटी बरगढ़ आकर कैंसर अस्पताल के लिए जांच भी करके गई। बरगढ़ जिलेवासी सोचने लगे थे कि जल्द ही उनकी यह मांग पूरी हो जाएगी। वहीं एक साल बीतने के बाद भी अस्पताल बनाने का काम शुरू नहीं हुआ है। बरगढ़ में कैंसर अस्पताल स्थापना तो दूर राज्य सरकार की ओर से अब तक इस ओर कोई पदक्षेप ग्रहण भी नहीं किया गया। इससे लोग काफी निराश हुए। वहीं जिले में मौजूद पुराने जिला अस्पताल से 10 किमी दूर नए अस्पताल की स्थापना करने से लोगों को इलाज के लिए काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। इस वजह से स्थानीय लोगों ने शहर के पुराने अस्पताल को सिटी अस्पताल घोषित करने के लिये आन्दोलन किया। अन्त में राज्य सरकार ने पुराने जिला मुख्य चिकित्सालय को नए सीएचसी घोषित किया।

अधिकतर डॉक्टरों ने पदभार नहीं लिया
हालांकि राज्य सरकार की अनदेखी की वजह से अब तक उक्त सीएचसी के अधिकांश डाक्टरों ने पदभार नहीं संभाला है। सभी मांगों के पूरा नहीं होने पर भाजपा ने आगामी दिनो में जिलाव्यापी आन्दोलन करने की चेतावनी दी है। इस प्रतिनिधि मंडल में अन्य लोगों में वरिष्ठ नेता सुरेश्वर शतपथी, रविनारायण दाश, विजय दास, नगर अध्यक्ष सुब्रात होता, कुश कुम्भार, किशोर दाश, अवनिकान्त पन्डा, नवकिशोर पाणिग्रही, ईश्वर बाग, महेश दाश, परेश बिसी, विपीन साहू, परीक्षित छत्तर, मानभंजन त्रिपाठी, गोपाल षडंगी, सुदाम महापात्र, पंचानन बिर्तिया, श्यामानन्द भोई, अभिजित पाल भी शामिल थे।

