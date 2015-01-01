पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:सिटी अस्पताल में लगी आग बचे मरीज, जल गए सामान

बरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
राज्य स्वास्थ विभाग एवं जिला स्वास्थ विभाग की निगरानी में चल रहे बरगढ़ के पुराने जिला मुख्य चिकित्सालय में रविवार की रात आग लग गई। घटना में काफी नुकसान भी हुआ। इस घटना में यहां मौजूद रोगी बाल-बाल बच गए। आग की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और आग पर काबू पाया। घटना में कई कागजात जलकर खाक हो गए। घटना के दौरान वार्ड में कई मरीज भर्ती थे। आग अस्पताल के महिला एवं शिशु वार्ड में लगी थी, जिसके बाद से उक्त वार्ड फिर से चर्चा में है। ज्ञात हो कि दो दिन पहले ही ऑटो व बरामदे में हुए दो प्रसव के दौरान भी यह वार्ड चर्चा में आया था। अब एक बार फिर से इसी वार्ड में आग लगने से तरह-तरह की चर्चाएं हो रहीं हैं। मातृमंगल केन्द्र अब आग लगने की घटना के बाद फिर से सुर्खियों पर है। घटना में किसी के आहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है, लेकिन इस अग्निकांड में वहां लगे सलाईन की बोतल सहित मेडिसिन, बेडशीट सहित अन्य कागजात जलकर राख हो गये। इस दौरान वहं मौजूद रोगियों के कपड़े भी जल गए। अग्निकांड के कारण का तो पता नहीं चल सका, लेकिन घटना के बाद यहां नियुक्त सुरक्षाकर्मियों की कार्यशैली पर सवाल उठने लगे हैं। अज्ञात सूत्रों से खबर पाकर दमकल विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने अस्पताल परिसर में पहुंचकर आग पर काबू पाया। उल्लेखनीय है कि जिला मुख्य चिकित्सालय के खेदापाली स्थानांतरित होने के बाद पुराने अस्पताल में चिकित्सा व्यवस्था को लेकर नगरपालिका के लोग कई बार आंदोलन भी कर चुके हैं।

