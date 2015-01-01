पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:गोविंदपाली नहर पर 29 लाख रुपए की लागत से बनेगा पुल

बरगढ़एक दिन पहले
बरगढ़ नगरपालिका अन्तर्गत वार्ड क्रमांक 15 स्थित गोविन्दपाली से बरगढ़ भेडेन रास्ते को जोड़ने के लिये नहर के ऊपर नए पुल का निर्माण होने जा रहा है। इस पुल का शिलान्यास करने के साथ ही स्थानीय लोगों में खुशी देखी गई। गोविन्दपाली नहर पुल के पास कोरोना के नियमों को ध्यान में रखते हुए बरगढ़ नहर विभाग के नेतृत्व में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में राज्यसभा सांसद प्रसन्न आचार्य व विधायक देवेश आचार्य ने नारियल तोड़कर विधिवत पुल निर्माण का शुभारंभ किया। करीब 29 लाख 44 हजार रुपए की लागत से 10.47 मीटर लंबे, 7.50 मीटर चौड़े तथा 2.7 मीटर ऊंचे इस पुल का आगामी 90 दिनों के भीतर तैयार करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है।
अस्थाई वैकल्पिक रास्ता भी बनाएंगे : इधर, पुराने पुल को तोड़े जाने के बाद लोगों को आवागमन में असुविधा न हो इसका ध्यान रखते हुए दोनों ओर अस्थाई रास्ता तैयार किए जाने की जानकारी नहर विभाग के एसडीओ ने दी। शिलान्यास समारोह में किशोर मिश्र, प्रशान्त बेहेरा सहित कई अंचलवासी उपस्थित थे। ज्ञात हो कि बरगढ़ नगरपालिका में इस समय जनसंख्या बढ़ोत्तरी होने के कारण शहर से होकर प्रवाहित होने वाले भेडेन नहर शहर को दो भागों में बांटता है। ऐसे में दोनों हिस्सों को जोड़ने के लिए कई पुलों की आवश्यकता है। इस बात को ध्यान में रखते हुए तात्कालीन नगरपाल प्रशान्त बेहेरा ने पदक्षेप ग्रहण करते हुए इस ओर विधायक का ध्यान आकर्षित किया था।

