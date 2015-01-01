पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली बिल बढ़ाने का मामला:मजदूर कांग्रेस का तीन दिवसीय आंदोलन खत्म

बरगढ़17 घंटे पहले
कोविड संक्रमण के दौरान बिजली विभाग द्वारा 20 पैसे प्रति यूनिट बिल बढ़ाने के विरोध में मजदूर कांग्रेस का चल रहा तीन दिवसीय आंदोलन गुरुवार को खत्म हो गया। बरगढ़ मजदूर कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष ब्राम्हानन्द महाकुड ने फैसले का विरोध करते हुए सरकार पर जमकर हल्ला बोला। अंतिम दिन कलेक्टर ज्योतिरंजन प्रधान को ज्ञापन सौंपकर बिजली बिल बढ़ोतरी काे वापस लेने की मांग बिजली विभाग व राज्य सरकार से की। इस दौरान केन्द्र एवं राज्य सरकार के विभिन्न पदक्षेपों का विरोध करते हुए मजदूर कांग्रेस ने 26 नवंबर को भारत बंद के दौरान सभी से सहयोग करने की अपील की। तीन दिवसीय इस आंदोलन के दौरान जुगल प्रसाद सिंह, निपन दाश, अभिलास पति, सुशान्त साहू, पप्पू कुम्भार, सरोज षडंगी, आशिष बेहेरा, कुमार अभिषेक नायक सहित कई दलीय सदस्य एवं कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

इधर भाजपा ने शहर में बिजली कटौती का किया विरोध
ठंड के दिन में भी मेंटनेंस के नाम पर विभाग हर दिन 5-6 घंटे शहर में बिजली कटौती कर रहा है। इससे लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। शहर के स्टेशनरी, फोटो कॉपी दुकानें और साइबर कैफे का व्यापार ठप हो गया है। बिजली कटौती का भाजपा ने विरोध किया है। जिला अध्यक्ष अश्विनी षडंगी के नेतृत्व में दलीय नेता एवं कार्यकर्ताओं ने विभाग के निर्वाही अधिकारी से मुलाकात कर इसे कानून विरोधी पदक्षेप बताते हुए इस पर चर्चा की। उन्होंने कहा बिजली कटौती की वजह से अॉनलाइन में पढ़ने वाले तथा एडमिशन लेने वाले छात्रों को असुविधा हो रही है। भाजपाइयों ने तुरंत बिजली कटौती बंद करने की मांग की। निर्वाही अधिकारी अनुपम दास ने उचित कदम उठाने की बात कही। इस मौके पर भाजपा की ओर से रविनारायण दाश, अशोक पण्डा, अवनिकान्त पण्डा, सुब्रात होता, कुश कुम्भार, षष्टम भुए, महेश दाश सहित कई दलीय कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

