कार्रवाई की मांग:नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म कर हत्या की, ग्रामीणों ने दिया धरना

बरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बरगढ़ सदर थाना अंचल में एक नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म और हत्या के मामले में अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होने को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने जिलाधीश से शिकायत की है। मामला ग्राम सयां का है। परिजनों का आरोप है कि नाबालिग की हत्या के बाद शव का भी अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। इस मामले को लेकर ग्रामवासियों ने पहले ही स्थानीय पुलिस के असहयोग एवं दुर्व्यवहार को लेकर एसपी से शिकायत की थी, लेकिन अब तक इस दिशा में कोई भी कदम नहीं उठाया गया। यही कारण है कि अब ग्रामवासियों ने जिलाधीश कार्यालय पहुंचकर मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच कराने की मांग की है। नाबालिग के बड़े भाई ने बताया कि एक रिश्तेदार ने नाबालिग को विवाह का प्रलोभन दिया और उसे अपने घर ले जाकर दुष्कर्म किया। तीन महीने की गर्भवती होने के बाद नाबालिग को जहर देकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। नाबालिग को पहले गंभीर हालत में खेदापाली अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। वहां से बुर्ला स्थानांतरित किए जाने के बाद चिकित्साधीन अवस्था में उसकी मौत होने की खबर मिली। शव लेने पहुंचने पर भाई को बहन का शव तक नहीं मिला। शव का अन्तिम संस्कार किसने और कैसे किया, इस बात की सूचना परिवार वालों को नहीं दी गई, जिसकी शिकायत भी सदर थाने में की गई थी। मामले में 18 नवंबर को एसपी कार्यालय का घेराव किया गया था। बावजूद इसके अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। जिलाशीध कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना प्रदर्शन के दौरान जिला शिशु अधिकारी मंजू इक्का और सदस्य विद्युत दास ने आकर लोगों को समझाया और उचित कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया, जिसके बाद धरना समाप्त हुआ।

