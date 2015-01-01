पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:नारायणपुर के सीमावर्ती 13 गांवों में बिजली, पानी, स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं नहीं

बड़गांव2 घंटे पहले
  • पेसा कानून लागू करने की मांग को लेकर 13 गांव के ग्रामीणों ने कामतेड़ा में की बैठक

देश को आजाद हुए 73 तथा छत्तीसगढ़ को बने 20 साल हो गए लेकिन 22 साल पहले बने कांकेर जिला के कोयलीबेड़ा विकासखंड के अंदरूनी गांवों में बुनियादी सुविधाएं तक नहीं है। कांकेर तथा नारायणपुर जिले के सीमावर्ती 13 गांवों के ग्रामीणों तक आज भी पेयजल सुविधा नहीं पहुंच पाई है। स्वास्थ्य कर्मी तो इन गांवों तक पहुंचते ही नहीं है। गांवों में मितानिन तक नियुक्त नहीं है। कुछ गांवों में तीन साल पहले बिजली पोल जरूर गाड़े गए लेकिन बिजली कनेक्शन नहीं पहुंचने से ग्रामीण आज भी लालटेन युग में जी रहे हैं।
इन्ही समस्याओं को लेकर रविवार को कोयलीबेड़ा के कटगांव में उक्त 13 गांव के ग्रामीण एकत्र हुए तथा राज्यपाल के नाम तहसीलदार कोयलीबेड़ा को प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने जाकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। इसमें पेसा कानून शीघ्र लागू करने की मांग भी प्रमुखता से रखी गई है। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कांकेर जिले के अलावा सरहद से सटे नारायणपुर जिले के गांवों में शासन की योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है। ग्रामीण दामाराम पद्दा, गायता सोमार सिंह, चमारसिंह पद्दा, कन्हैयालाल, सराधु राम, दुकालूराम हुपेंडी, बीरसिंह पद्दा ने कहा कटगांव की जनसंया 340 है। गांव के चार हैंडपंपों में से 2 मई महीने से खराब हैं। गांव मे सोलर पंप की आवश्यकता है। कटगांव की आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता प्रमिला नरेटी एक साल से केंद्र नहीं आ रही है। कार्यकर्ता वाला गांव की रहने वाली है जिसे तत्काल हटाते दूसरी नियुक्त की जाए। गांव के स्कूलों में शिक्षक भी नहीं आने की शिकायत ग्रामीणों ने की।
इन गांवों में बिजली की समस्या : रामपुर, कर्रेमरका, वट्टकाल, पदाल मेस्पी में तीन साल से बिजली पोल गाड़ा गया है। तार खींचे गए हैं पर बिजली कनेक्शन आज तक नहीं दिया गया है। यही कारण है गांव में बिजली नहीं होने से ग्रामीण आज भी लालटेन युग में जीने को मजबूर हैं। कलारटोला में तो पोल तक नहीं गाड़े गए हैं।
पेशा कानून लागू करने की मांग : बैठक में मौजूद युवकों ने कहा क्षेत्र पांचवी अनुसूची अंतर्गत आता है जहां पेशा कानून लागू होना चाहिए। गांव गांव में समितियों का गठन किया गया है। सरकार अंदरूनी गांवों के लिए मूलभूत सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं करा पा रही है। गांव गांव में बीएसएफ कैम्प खोल रही है। रामन वन गमन पथ बना रही है। पुल पुलिया निर्माण कर रही है। पर्यटन स्थल पर पैसा खर्च कर रही है। परंतु अंदरूनी आदिवासी इलाके के ग्रामीण मूलभूत सुविधा को तरस रहे हैं।
नारायणपुर कलेक्टर से समन्वय कर पहुंचाई जाएगी शासकीय योजनाएं : कलेक्टर कांकेर चंदन कुमार ने कहा अंदरूनी गांवों में बसने वाले ग्रामीणों को शासन की योजनाओं का लाभ दिलाने उचित कदम उठाए जाएंगे। कुछ गांव नारायणपुर जिले के भी हैं । वहां के कलेक्टर से समन्वय कर ग्रामीणों की समस्या दूर करने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।

पड़ोसी जिले के गांवों में भी यही समस्या
कोयलीबेड़ा ब्लाक की सरहद से लगे नारायणपुर जिले के बट्टेकाल, पुस्तेर, मलमेटा, पदाल मेसपीए, दोडग़े से आये ग्रामीणों ने बताया जिला का अंतिम छोर होने के कारण शासन प्रशासन का ध्यान इन गांवों तक नहीं जाता है। आज भी हम आदिम युग मे जी रहें हैं। पेयजल, बिजली, स्वास्थ्य जैसी मूलभूत सुविधाएं नहीं है।

स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भवन बना पर कोई नहीं रहता
ग्रामीणों के अनुसार कामतेड़ा में उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र भवन है पर कोई कर्मचारी नहीं रहते। महीने में एक बार आ गए तो बहुत है। 2014-15 में गांव में मिडिल स्कूल भवन स्वीकृत हुआ पर आज पांच साल में भी पूर्ण नहीं हो पाया। सरपंच सचिव कहते हैं पैसा नहीं मिलने के कारण काम अधूरा पड़ा है।

