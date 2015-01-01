पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मदद:संकल्प परिवार के सदस्यों ने असहाय बीमार महिला को अस्पताल में करवाया एडमिट

बरगढ़2 दिन पहले
भेडेन ब्लॉक अन्तर्गत अएलापाली पंचायत के गुरुपाली गांव निवासी उत्तरा बेरो 45 वर्षीय महिला सही इलाज नहीं होने के कारण अपने दोनों पैर खोने की स्थिति में पहुंच गई है। घृणाभाव एवं तिरस्कार के चलते उत्तरा आज जीवन और मौत के बीच संघर्ष कर रही है। इसी बीच संकल्प परिवार के सदस्यों ने उसकी मदद कर इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेजवाया। जानकारी के अनुसार किसी अज्ञात रोग से पीडि़त उत्तरा के पैर में जख्म हो गया था। इसके बाद उसके परिवार वाले अथवा पड़ोसियों ने उसकी देख रेख नहीं की। एक बन्द कमरे में वह पडी थी। इस बात की सूचना सोशल मीडिया से मिलने के बाद स्थानीय एक सचेतन महिला ने बरगढ़ की स्वेच्छासेवी संस्था संकल्प परिवार को इस बारे में सूचना दी। सूचना पाकर संकल्प परिवार के सदस्य गुरुपाली पहुचे। बन्द कमरे में महिला को पड़ा देखा। महिला के पैर जख्म के कारण पक चुका था उसमें चीटियां एवं कीडे लगने लगे थे। इसके बावजूद उसके परिवार के सदस्य अथवा रिश्तेदार उसकी ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे थे। दुर्गंध की वजह ग्रामवासी अथवा अंचलवासी भी उसके सहयोग के लिये आगे नहीं आए। जानकारी मिलने पर संकल्प परिवार के सदस्यों ने उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। हालत गंभीर होने की वजह से उसे बुर्ला स्थानांतरित किया गया। इस समय बुर्ला सर्जरी विभाग में उत्तरा का इलाज चल रहा है। डाक्टरों ने जांच के बाद दोनों पैर के पकने तथा पूरी तरह इन्फेक्शन की वजह से नष्ट होने की वजह से ऑपरेशन कर उन्हें काटने की बात कही। लोगों ने उसे सरकारी सहायता प्रदान करने की मांग की है।

