मांग:3 दिनों से अनशन पर बैठे कोसल सेना के सदस्य की हालत गंभीर, पदाधिकारियों ने किया चक्काजाम

बरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कैंसर अस्पताल की मांग को लेकर बरगढ़ शहर में निकाली गई चेतावनी रैली, प्रदर्शन भी किया गया

कैंसर अस्पताल की मांग को लेकर पिछले तीन दिनों से भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे कोसल सेना के एक सदस्य की तबीयत गुरुवार को बिगड़ गई। इससे नाराज कोस सेना के कार्यकर्ताओं ने गांधीचौक में टायर रखकर आग लगा दिया और सड़क जाम कर दिया। मामले की सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया। टाउन थाना अधिकारी सदानंद पुजारी ने बताया कि घटना स्थल पर पुलिस बल तैनात कर दिया गया है। इधर, चक्का जाम की सूचना मिलते ही प्रशासन की ओर से सब कलेक्टर, सीडीएमओ, तहसीलदार मौके पर पहुंचे। सभी ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को समझाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन वे नहीं मानें। यही नहीं अनशनकारियों से अनशन समाप्त करने की अपील भी की गई। लेकिन अनशनकारी मांग पूरी नहीं होने तक धरना स्थल से हटने से मना कर दिया। अनशन पर बैठे कोसल सेना के अध्यक्ष सुशांत मिश्र की सेहत फिलहाल ठीक है, पर उन्हें कमजोरी है। वहीं गंभीर रहे दूसरे सदस्य सोभन कर्ण की को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

यूनाइटेड फोरम फॉर कैंसर अस्पताल इन बरगढ़ ने निकाली रैली
जिले में कैंसर अस्पताल की मांग और भी तेज होते जा रही है। एक तरफ कोसल सेना की भूख हड़ताल तीसरे दिन भी जारी रही। वहीं गुरुवार यूनाइटेड फोरम फॉर कैंसर अस्पताल इन बरगढ़ द्वारा हड़ताल को लेकर चेतावनी रैली निकाली गई। रैली में सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ता श्यामकाली मंदिर चौक पर एकत्र हुए। वहां से चेतावनी रैली निकली, जो शहर के प्रमुख रास्तों से होते हुए जिलाधीश कार्यालय पहुंची। फोरम की ओर से जिलाधीश कार्यालय से लौटते समय कोशल सेना की भूख हड़ताल का समर्थन किया है।

