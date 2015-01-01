पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बरगढ़ में कोरोना:फिर दो लोगों की मौत तीन दिन में कोरोना ने छह की ली जान

बरगढ़एक दिन पहले
तीन दिन में 6 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है। रविवार को 65 नए मामले सामने आए। कलेक्टर ज्योतिरंजन प्रधान ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि 65 नए मरीजों के साथ ही जिले में कोरोना से संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 9140 पहुंच गई है। वहीं जिले में अब तक 23 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। रविवार को एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 409 है। बरगढ़ नगरपालिका से 10, पदमपुर एनएसी एवं बरपाली एनएसी से 1-1 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित मिला है। वही बरगढ़ ब्लॉक से 10, अत्ताबिरा ब्लॉक से 2, भेडेन ब्लॉक से 3, भटली ब्लॉक से 2, झारबन्ध ब्लॉक से 5, पाईकमाल ब्लॉक से 13, अम्बाभोना ब्लॉक से 2, गाईसिलेट ब्लॉक से 2, सोहेला ब्लॉक से 8, बरपाली ब्लॉक से 3, पदमपुर ब्लॉक से 3 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित मिला।

