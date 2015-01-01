पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:बरगढ़ में कोरोना से फिर दो की मौत, 40 नए केस आए

बरगढ़19 घंटे पहले
जिले में ठंड के साथ ही कोरोना का प्रकोप एक बार फिर से बढ़ने लगा है। लेकिन इस बार पहले की अपेक्षा कोरोना ज्यादा खतरनाक रूप के साथ लौटा है। जिले में कोरोना से शनिवार को फिर दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं 40 नए संक्रमित मिले। नए कोरोना संक्रमितों के साथ ही जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 9075 तक पहुंच गई है। मरने वालों में भटली ब्लॉक की 63 एक महिला एवं बलांगीर जिले के लोईसिंहा से आकर यहां इलाज करवाने वाले 57 वर्षीय पुरुष की कोरोना से मौत हुई है। कलेक्टर ज्योतिरंजन प्रधान ने बताया कि शनिवार को जिले में 45 लोग कोरोना से स्वस्थ होकर अपने घरों को भी लौटे हैं। अब तक जिले में कोरोना से 21 लोगो की मौत हुई है। वहीं एक्टिव केस 405 है। जानकारी के अनुसार विगत कल बरगढ़ नगरपालिका से 4, अत्ताबिरा एनएसी से 1, बरगढ़ ब्लॉक से 3, अत्ताबिरा ब्लॉक से 1, भेडेन ब्लॉक से 5, भटली ब्लॉक से 1, झारबन्ध ब्लॉक से 1, बीजेपुर ब्लॉक से 3, पाईकमाल ब्लॉक से 7, अम्बाभोना ब्लॉक से 1, गाईसिलेट ब्लॉक से 1, सोहेला ब्लॉक से 6, बरपाली एवं पदमपुर ब्लाक से 4-4 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। इनमें से कुछ लोगो को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है।

