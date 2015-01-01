पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आय से अधिक संपत्ति के मामला:आपूर्ति विभाग के अधिकारी मिश्र के घर विजलेंस का छापा

बरगढ़5 घंटे पहले
आय से अधिक संपत्ति के मामले में शिकायत के बाद सतर्कता विभाग ने जिला आपूर्ति विभाग कार्यालय के जूनियर एकाउंटेंट कंबुपाणी मिश्र के कार्यालय एवं उनके घर में एक साथ छापेमारी की। इसके अलावा बलांगीर एवं सोनपुर जिले में 2 स्थान सहित कुल 4 स्थानों में छापेमारी की गई। बरगढ़ सतर्कता विभाग के डीएसपी परमेश्वर किसान के नेतृत्व में विभागीय टीम ने खजूरटिकरा स्थित कंबुपाणी के किराए के घर सहित जिला आपूर्ति विभाग कार्यालय में छापेमारी की। कार्यालय से आपत्ति जनक कोई कागजात नहीं मिले, लेकिन खजूरटिकरा स्थित घर से एक सोने की अंगूठी, सोने की चेन सहित 2940 रुपए नकद सहित कुछ अन्य सामान जब्त किये गए। इन सभी सामाग्री का मूल्य 24 हजार रुपये के आस पास होने की बात सतर्कता विभाग के डीएसपी ने कही है। इस छापेमारी के बाकी के तथ्य बाद में पता चलने की बात कही गई है। उल्लेखनीय है कि कंबुपाणी मिश्र काफी लंबे समय से बलांगीर में कार्यरत थे। कुछ दिन पहले ही उनका तबादला बरगढ़ हुआ है। बरगढ़ में वे खजूरटिकरा के एक किराए के घर में रह रहे थे। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार उनका सुवर्णपुर जिले के डुंगरीपाली थाना अन्तर्गत हल्दी गांव में पैतृक संपत्ति है, किन्तु वहां कोई नहीं रहता। इस वजह से सतर्कता विभाग की ओर से वहां छापेमारी नहीं की गई। बलांगीर एवं सोनपुर में छापेमारी की गई। कंबुपाणी मिश्र ने बलांगीर में एक घर बनाने के साथ ही सोनपुर में कुछ प्लाट एवं एक घर खरीदा है। इसका रिनोवेशन किये जाने पर उक्त दोनों स्थानो पर छापा मारने की जानकारी दी गई। अधिकारी ने बताया कि कार्रवाई पूरी होने के बाद ही सही तथ्यों का पता चलेगा। इस छापेमारी में बरगढ़ की इंस्पेक्टर पुनिता प्रभा बागे, एएसआई एस नायक, एलसी छत्रिया सहित बरगढ़ विजिलेन्स विभाग के अन्य कर्मचारियों ने सहयोग किया।

