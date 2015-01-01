पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खगोलीय घटना:खगोल जानकारों को डाबसोनियन माउंट टेलिस्कोप से दिखे सूरज में काले धब्बे

बसना ग्रामीण2 दिन पहले
चांद की तरह सूर्य में भी काले दाग बनते हैं। साल 2020 में ये खगोलीय घटना घटी है। शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय गढ़फुलझर के व्याख्याता एवं खगोलीय घटनाओं के जानकार अजय कुमार भोई और छात्रों ने डाबसोनियन माउंट टेलिस्कोप से सूरज में बने उन काले धब्बों को देखा। खगोलीय घटनाओं के जानकार अजय कुमार भोई ने न केवल इस खगोलीय घटना का अवलोकन किया बल्कि सौर धब्बों के बनने के कारण सहित उसके प्रभावों का भी उल्लेख किया। स्कूल में बने अत्याधुनिक अटल प्रयोगशाला के वेधशाला में स्थित 10 इंच के डाबसोनियन माउंट टेलिस्कोप से सोलर फिल्टर लगाकर देखा गया।इस खगोलीय घटना को प्राचार्य शाउमावि गढ़फुलझर के प्राचार्य मो. अलीम, व्याख्याता मनोज साहू, नयन विशाल, सत्यजीत गार्डिया, बालमुकुन्द चौहान, हरकेश डड़सेना, किशन ओगरे तथा अटल लैब से जुड़े छात्रों ने देखा। अजय ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि सूरज को कभी भी नंगी आखों से न देखे नहीं तो रेटीना की कोशिकाएं खराब हो सकती है और यह आंखों के लिए हानिकारक है। विशेषज्ञ सूर्य को देखने के लिए मानक सोलर फिल्टर का प्रयोग करते है।

जानिए, सौर धब्बे बनने के कारण
सूर्य के प्रकाश मंडल के नीचे प्लाज्मा के प्रवाह, चुम्बकीय क्षेत्र तथा ऊष्मीय प्रवाह की जटिल संरचना होती है। सूर्य के घूर्णन के कारण चुम्बकीय क्षेत्र रेखाएं उलझ जाती है, जिसके कारण सतह पर चुम्बकीय सघनता बढ़ जाती है और यह ऊष्मीय ऊर्जा को सतह तक आने में बाधा उत्पन्न करती है। सूर्य के इस भाग का ताप अन्य भागों की तुलना में कम हो जाता है, जो काला धब्बे के रूप में दिखता है, इसे ही सौर कलंक या सौर धब्बा कहते हैं। इस धब्बे का जीवनकाल कुछ घंटे से लेकर कुछ सप्ताह तक होता है। जो सूर्य के घूर्णन के साथ साथ घूमते है और 14 से 15 दिन तक दिखते हैं। इनका आकार 750 किलोमीटर से लेकर पृथ्वी और बृहस्पति ग्रह के आकार से भी बड़े होते है। सौर कलंक का तापमान 3500 डिग्री सेल्सियस होता है, जबकि इसके आसपास का तापमान 5500 डिग्री सेल्सियस होता है।

ये होता है सौर कलंक का दुष्प्रभाव
सौर कलंक के कारण प्रबल चुम्बकीय विकिरण पृथ्वी की ओर प्रक्षेपित होता है जिससे रेडियो, दूरसंचार, उपग्रह संचार, जीपीआरएस सिस्टम, नेविगेशन, पावर ग्रिड प्रभावित होता है। 1989 में अमेरिका में ऐसे ही सौर कलंक के कारण पावर ग्रिड फेल हो जाने के कारण ब्लैक आउट हुआ था जिसे 12 घंटे बाद सुधार जा सका।

पृथ्वी को चुम्बकीय तूफान का सामना करना पड़ता है
पृथ्वी के ध्रुवों में चुम्बकीय तीव्रता बढ़ जाती है जिससे शानदार गुलाबी-हरे रंग का प्रकाश रात के अंधेरे में भी आसमान में नृत्य करते प्रतीत होते है। इसे उत्तर ध्रुवीय ज्योति (Aurora Borileas or Northern Flare) के नाम से जानते हैं। सूरज में जब जब सौर कलंक दिखता है तो पृथ्वी को चुम्बकीय तूफान का सामना करना पड़ता है जिससे वायुमंडल भी बुरी तरह प्रभावित होता है। वर्तमान में दिख रहे सौर कलंक को आर 2781 व आर 2780 का नाम दिया गया है। आर 2781 में 10 धब्बे तथा आर 2780 में 2 धब्बे हैं जिनमे से आर 2780 के दोनों धब्बों का आकर पृथ्वी से भी बड़ा है।

