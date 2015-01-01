पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:भूमिपूजन के 2 महीने बाद बसना-पदमपुर सड़क का निर्माण शुरू लेकिन पानी नहीं डालने से उड़ने लगी धूल

बसना5 घंटे पहले
बसना से ओडिशा सीमा को जोड़ने वाली बसना-पदमपुर सड़क का निर्माण शुरू हो गया है। मुरूम डाल कर सड़क के चौड़ी करण का काम अभी एजेंसी कर रही है। हालांकि इस दौरान उठने वाले धूल से आम नागरिक हलाकान हैं। सड़क पर न तो पानी डाला जा रहा है और ना ही कहीं पर गति सूचक लगाया गया है। पानी ना डालने के कारण उक्त मार्ग में धुल से वहाँ रहने वाले लोगों के साथ ही आने जाने वाले लोगों को समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। निर्माण एजेंसी ने छोटे पुल-पुलिया का भी निर्माण शुरू कर दिया है लेकिन वहां प्रगति सूचक नहीं लगाने के चलते हादसे की आशंका बनी रहती है। बता दें कि बसना से पदमपुर मार्ग के निर्माण का भूमि पूजन स्थानीय विधायक ने विगत दो महीने पूर्व किया गया था। इसके बाद निर्माण कार्य देरी से शुरू होने से सड़क में बड़े-बड़े गड्ढों तक नहीं पाटा जा रहा है। देखा जाए तो बसना से बंसुला, दूधीपाली, छोटे डाभा समेत अन्य जगहों पर बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे व सड़क के बग़ल की पटरी भी धंस गई है। इससे गाड़ी चालकों को सड़क से नीचे उतार कर साइड देने में समस्या हो रही है। साथ ही गड्ढों के चलते घटनाएं भी हो रही है। एक ओर सड़क निर्माण प्रारम्भ होने से क्षेत्र के लोगों में हर्ष है तो वहीं दूसरी ओर गड्ढों को भरने की मांग भी की है। लोकनिर्माण विभाग के सब इंजीनियर जोशी ने कहा कि पानी डाल रहे हैं। पुल-पुलिया निर्माण के समय परिवर्तित मार्ग बनेगा तब गति सूचक लगवा दिया जाएगा।

