उम्मीद का टीका:बसना में खीर सागर व बागबाहरा में वीरेन्द्र को लगाया गया पहला टीका

  • दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन 72 फीसदी को लगाया गया वैक्सीन

बसना और बागबाहरा ब्लॉक में भी कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन सोमवार से शुरू हो गया। बसना स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर बनाया गया है। ब्लॉक में कोरोना की रोक थाम के लिए पहला टीका सुबह 10.30 बजे खीर सागर नायक को लगाया गया। केंद्र में 100 लोगों को टीका लगाने का टारगेट रखा गया था, जिसमें से पहले दिन 80 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाया गया। वहीं बागबाहरा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में वीरेन्द्र चंद्राकर को पहला टीका लगा। जिले की बात करें तो 6 वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर पर 600 को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था। दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन 434 को टीका लगाया गया। यह एक दिन के तय टारेगट का 72 फीसदी है। सोमवार को जिला अस्पताल में 57 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगा। वहीं अर्बन पीएचसी (नयापारा) में 82, पिथौरा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में 57, सरायपाली स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में 80.बागबाहरा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में 78 और बसना स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में 80 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगा। सोमवार को सबसे अधिक टीका िर्बन पीएचसी, नयापारा में 82 लोगों ने वैक्सीन लगवाया। यह एक सेंटर में लगा अबतक का सबसे ज्यादा वैक्सीन है। इधर सोमवार सुबह बसना स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में पदस्थ खीर सागर नायक को सर्व प्रथम टीका लगवाया गया। खीर सागर नायक बसना स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में पदस्थ फ़ार्मासिस्ट हैं जिनका कहना है कि टीका लगवाने से बिलकुल ना डरें सभी टीका लगवाए और अपने आप को कोरोना जैसी महावारी से बचाए। स्वास्थ्य के बीएमओ डाक्टर जेपी प्रधान ने बताया कि टीका लगने के बाद टीका लगवाने वाले व्यक्ति को 30 मिनट तक आबरवेसन रूम में रखना है ताकी कोई विपरीत प्रक्रिया होने पर तत्काल उसे स्वास्थ्य संबंधित सुविधा प्राप्त हो सके । इस्के लिए स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में आब्जरवेशन रूम सर्व सुविधा युक्त तैयार है। टीका लगवाने के लिए सर्वप्रथम वैक्सीनेटर्स एक में आरक्षक चंदन यादव को कार्य भार दिया गया है जो टीका लगवाने वालों का तापमान देख कर नाम वार उन्हें अंदर प्रवेश करवा रहे है । उसके बाद वैक्सीनेटर्स दो के रूप में सचिन देवांगन व तरुण साहू को बैठाया गया है जो कि नाम वार लोगों की पहचान कर सूची देख कर उन्हें वैक्सीनेटर टीका लगवाने के पास भेजते हैं, जहाँ पुष्पा नायक वैक्सीनेटर्स द्वारा उन्हें टीका लगाया जाता है। आपात की स्थिति में एइएफआई रूम की व्यवस्था की गई है, जिसमें डॉक्टर बीआर मलिक को ज़िम्मेदारी दी गई है। यदि किसी को टीका लगने के बाद कोई समस्या आती है तो वे तत्काल सर्व सुविधा युक्त अब्जर्वेशन रूम में ले कर हर सम्भव प्रयास से हो रहे विपरीत प्रक्रिया को नियंत्रित करें। इसके साथ ही वेक्सिन की में सुरक्षा में आरक्षक मनोज बघेल व सूरज निराला को तैनात किया गया है ।

कोरोना महामारी के अंत की बागबाहरा में भी हुई शुरुआत
इधर सोमवार से बागबाहरा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भी वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत हुई। संसदीय सचिव द्वारिकाधीश यादव, नगर पालिका परिषद के अध्यक्ष हीरा सेतराम बघेल, अनुविभागीय अधिकारी राजस्व भागवत जायसवाल ने वैक्सीनेशन का शुभारंभ किया। बागबाहरा के शासकीय स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में टीकाकरण को लेकर पूरी तैयारी की गई थी । द्वारिकाधीश यादव ने वैक्सीनेशन प्रारंभ होने पर हर्ष व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि कोरोना नामक महामारी जिससे पूरा विश्व आतंकित हो रहा था। उसके अंत की शुरुआत आज बागबाहरा में भी हो गई। अब जल्द ही इस महामारी से मुक्ति मिलेगी। वीरेंद्र चंद्राकर के बाद बागबाहरा के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को कोरोना वेक्सिन लगाया जा रहा है।

