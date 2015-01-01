पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:फर्जी आहरण मामले में जनपद सीईओ के नोटिस को सचिव नहीं कर रहीं स्वीकार

बसना ग्रामीण15 घंटे पहले
  पालिका में हुअा ड्राॅ }पालिकाध्यक्ष व पार्षदों की मौजूदगी में हुआ दुकानों का आबंटन

फर्जी आहरण मामले में जनपद सीईओ के नोटिस को सचिव स्वीकार नहीं कर रही हैं। लिहाजा अब पंचायत अधिनियम के तहत एसडीएम को कार्यवाही के भेजा जाएगा। जनपद सीईओ सनत महादेवा ने बताया कि सचिव रमला सिदार के पते पर 2 बार नोटिस भेजा गया था, लेकिन नोटिस वापस आ गया। लिहाजा अब सचिव रमला सिदार के ख़िलाफ पंचायत अधिनियम 92 के तहत प्रकरण बनाकर अनुविभागीय अधिकारी राजस्व सरायपली को कार्यवाही हेतु अग्रेषित किया जाएगा। वहीं सरपंच मेघनाथ पटेल ने सचिव के ख़िलाफ जानबूझ कर जनपद सीईओ द्वारा भेजे गए नोटिस को स्वीकार नहीं करने का आरोप लगाया है, जिससे कार्यवाही से बचा जा सके। जनपद पंचायत बसना अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत मेढापाली के सचिव रमला सिदार और शिक्षक पति साधव सिदार के ख़िलाफ फर्जी तरीके से लाखों रुपये आहरण करने का शिकायत पंच-सरपंच ने की थी। शिकायत में बताया गया था सचिव रमला सिदार द्वारा ग्राम पंचायत मेढापाली से अपने सास और कई अन्य के नाम पर लाखों रुपए का घोटाला किया गया था। जिसकी जानकारी पंच-सरपंच को नही थी। बाद में पासबुक एंट्री करने पर पता चला कि सचिव द्वारा सरपंच मेघनाथ पटेल का फर्जी सील बनाकर लाखों रुपये का हेरा-फेरी की गई है।

सभी फाइलें जनपद सीईओ को सौंप दी गईं: सचिव
सचिव रमला सिदार ने कहा कि पेंशन की सभी फाइलें उस क्षेत्र के जनपद सीईओ को 2 दिन पहले ही सरपंच को देने के लिये दे दी है। अगर नहीं मिली होगी तो मैं देने के लिए बोल दूंगी। साथ ही बाकी ग्राम पंचायत से संबधित रजिस्टर को जांच के बाद ही फाइल सौपूंगी।

