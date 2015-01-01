पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दोबारा चले परदेस:फिर सामने पलायन की तस्वीर, त्योहार सामने, मजदूर दूसरे राज्य जा रहे

बसनाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिस रास्ते छह महीने पहले लौटे थे, उसी से वापसी

लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद जिले से बड़े पैमाने पर मजदूरों को एक बार फिर से दूसरे राज्यों में काम की तलाश में पलायन शुरू हो गया है। जिले के अंतर्गत बागबाहरा, पिथौरा, बसना, सरायपाली के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के मजदूरों पलायन का सिलसिला बदस्तूर जारी है। ये तस्वीर जिले के बसना ब्लॉक की है। अभी त्योहार का सीजन चल रहा है। दीवाली चंद दिनों बाद है लेकिन ये मजदूर अपने जिले या गांव में रोजगार नहीं मिलने के कारण त्योहारी सीजन में भी अपने परिवार को छोड़कर परदेश जाने को मजबूर हैं। सरकार भी किसानों तक सिमट कर रह गई है। दूसरे राज्यों से लौटने वाले मजदूरों की सुध नहीं ले रही है। लिहाजा त्योहारी सीजन में भी ये मजदूर अपने परिवार को छोड़कर दूसरे राज्यों में काम की तलाश में जा रहे हैं।

भट्ठा दलालों के जरिए हो रहा पलायन
जैसे ही दशहरा दीवाली का सीजन आता है भट्ठा दलाल सक्रिय हो जाते हैं। इन दलालों के माध्यम से मजदूर ईंट भट्टा उत्तर प्रदेश, गुजरात,राजस्थान की ओर पलायन करते हैं। इस वर्ष कोरोना कोविड महामारी के कारण ट्रेन सुविधा बंद होने के कारण गांव गांव से चार पहिया वाहन,बस की व्यवस्था भट्ठा दलालों के द्वारा की जा रही है। रात के अंधेरे मे पलायन का सिलसिला जारी है। ईंट-भट्ठा के मालिकों द्वारा मजदूर दलालों के माध्यम से मजदूरों को एडवांस की राशि देकर ले जाते हैं। भट्ठा मालिकों के द्वारा इन मजदूरों से जानवरों जैसा काम कराया जाता है। हर साल मजदूर उत्तर प्रदेश मे किसी न किसी मालिक के प्रताड़ना के शिकार होते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजिनपिंग, पुतिन, बोल्सोनोरो और अर्दोआन ने बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें