ठंड की दस्तक:स्वस्थ रहने सुबह युवा कर रहे हैं योग- प्राणायाम

बसना18 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मार्निंग वॉक करने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी, पार्क मेंं हरियाली के बीच घंटा-दो घंटा व्यतीत कर रहे

अंचल में गुलाबी ठंड ने दस्तक दे दी है। इस हेल्थी सीजन में शरीर को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए मार्निंग करने वालों की संख्या मेंं भी वृद्धि हो गई है। बसना शहर के नेशनल हाइवे समेत पार्क गॉर्डनो मेंं युवा, बुजुर्ग समेत बच्चे अब अलसुबह व्यायाम करते हुए दिख रहे हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि मानसून की बिदाई की बेला मेंं गुलाबी ठंड का अहसास होने लगा है। पिछले कुछ दिनों रात और रात के तापमान में भी ५ डिग्री सेंटीग्रेड का अंतर आया है। ठंड का अहसास होते ही अब मार्निंग वाक करने वाले की संख्या मेंं लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है।सोमवार को अलसुबह स्मार्ट सिटी स्थित गार्डन समेत शहर के नेशनल हाइवे मेंं युवा शरीर को फिट रखने के लिए मशक्कत कर रहे थे। युवा प्रकाश सिन्हा,कामेश बंजारा का कहना है कि ठंड का मौसम शुरू होते ही मार्निंग वाक करने में अलग ही आनंद आता है। मानसून के बाद यह सीजन कुल मिलाकर हेल्थी सीजन होता है। यही कारण है कि इस सीजन मेंं युवा, बच्चे और बुजुर्ग अपने शरीर को स्वस्थ रखने और शुद्ध आक्सीजन ग्रहण करने के लिए अलसुबह से ही घरों से निकलकर पार्क मेंं हरियाली के बीच घंटा-दो घंटा समय व्यतीत कर रहे हैं।

फीट रहने के लिए सूर्य नमस्कार व लाफिंग योग का क्रेज ज्यादा
दीपेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि जिम मेंं भी लौटी रौनक है लॉकडाउन के कारण लंबे समय से बंद पड़े जिम में अब लोग नजर आने लगे हैं। गुलाबी ठंड का अहसास होते ही शहर के जिम में भी युवाओंं की भीड़ बढ़ गई है। वे रोज सुबह बॉडी हिप्स और मसल्स बनाने के लिए जिम में खूब पसीना बहा रहे हैं। नरेंद्र यादव एवं राहुल नायक ने बताया कि वे रोज सुबह बसना शहर में स्थित स्मार्ट सिटी में बने नए गार्डन में अपने मित्र कामेश बंजारा, प्रकाश सिन्हा, दीपेश मिश्रा, ऋषिकेशन दास,उमेश बंजारा, प्रदीप दास,अजय संडे,हिमांक प्रधान,रोहन साहू,प्रिंस यादव,सुभाष प्रधान के साथ इन दिनों योग प्राणायाम,योगासन समेत सूर्य नमस्कार लाफिंग योग कर रहे है।

जिम ट्रेनर की सलाह - तनाव मुक्त रहने के लिए पैदल लंबे सफर तय करें
जिम ट्रेनर लोकेश साहू ने बताया कि नवरात्र के बाद से जिम में लोग आने लगे है। बॉडी को फिट रखने के लिए युवा वर्ग ठंड के महीने को पसंद करते है अच्छे आकर्षक शरीर के लिए अब जिम में युवा आधुनिक मशीनों का सहारा ले रहे हैं। शहर नेशनल रोड फोर लाइन समेत अन्य मार्गो में रोज सुबह बुजुर्गोंं की टोली के साथ साथ परिवार सहित महिलाओं का तांता लगा रहता है। तनाव मुक्त रहने और शरीर को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए पैदल लंबे सफर तय कर रहें।

