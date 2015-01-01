पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मितानिन दिवस:मितानिनों का किया सम्मान, कहा- इन्होंने कोरोनाकाल में भी निभाई अपनी जिम्मेदारी

गीदमएक घंटा पहले
  नगर पंचायत गीदम में मितानिनों को श्रीफल एवं शाल देकर किया गया सम्मानित

मितानिन दिवस पर नगर पंचायत गीदम में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में 14 मितानिनों का श्रीफल और शाल देकर सम्मान किया गया। इस मौके पर नगर पंचायत सीएमओ मीनाक्षी नाग ने कहा कि मितानिनों का काम शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में स्वास्थ्य सुविधा दिलाने के लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण होता है। वर्तमान में कोरोना के समय में भी सभी मितानिनों ने अपने कर्तव्यों का निर्वहन करते हुए कोरोना वॉरियर्स बनकर लोगों में जागरूकता फैलाई। उनके द्वारा बच्चों को टीका लगाने से लेकर गर्भवती महिलाओं की देखरेख करना, अस्पताल ले जाना, जच्चा-बच्चा को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए पोषण आहार संबंधी जानकारी देने का काम जिम्मेदारी से किया जाता है। इस दौरान नगर पंचायत गीदम के अध्यक्ष व सभी पार्षदों ने सभी 14 मितानिनों को शाल व श्रीफल देकर सम्मानित किया। इस मौके पर नगर पंचायत गीदम की अध्यक्ष साक्षी रवीश सुराना,उपाध्यक्ष मनकू राम लेकामी पार्षद सोहन यादव, विद्यानंद सेन, शोयब रिजवी, श्रीकांत राव, अवधेश गुप्ता, शैलेन्द्र कौमार्य, खिलावन सागर, बसो पोयामी, सुनीता सुराना, सावित्री साहू, रघुनाथ अतरा, सिराजुद्दीन व नगर पंचायत के सभी अधिकारी-कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

