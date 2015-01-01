पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:तीन स्टॉपडैम निर्माण के लिए विधायक ने किया भूमिपूजन

भोण्ड
बस्तर विकास प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष एवं बस्तर विधायक लखेश्वर बघेल ने बकावंड ब्लॉक के ग्राम चोलनार, तोगकोंगेरा, जिराखाल, पाऊरुबेल के ग्रामीणों की वर्षों पुरानी मांग पूरी करते हुए गुरुवार को स्टापडेम निर्माण का भूमिपूजन किया। इस स्टापडेम के बन जाने से कई हेक्टेयर में किसानों को सिंचाई सुविधा मिलेगी। विधायक बघेल ने रायकेरा नाला में 109.18 लाख की लागत से आमागुड़ा स्टॉपडेम निर्माण, 239.28 लाख की लागत से पेटपुल्लि नाला में तोंगकोंगेरा स्टॉपडेम निर्माण, 101.92 लाख की लागत से चितरंगी नाला पर जिराखाल स्टॉपडेम निर्माण और 177.10 लाख की लागत से मालामुंडा जलाशय शीर्ष एवं नहर मरम्मत एवं नहर लाइनिंग कार्य का भूमिपूजन किया। मालामुंडा जलाशय में रख रखाव के अभाव में कई जगहों से जीर्ण शीर्ण अवस्था में होने के कारण पिछले कई वर्षों से बहुत कम औसत में ही सिंचाई सुविधा उपलब्ध होती थी। विधायक लखेश्वर बघेल ने इस समस्या को संज्ञान में लेते हुए विधायक के लगातार प्रयास से मरम्मत व लाइनिंग कार्यों को शासन से स्वीकृति कराकर क्षेत्र की जनता इसकी क्षमता अनुरूप सिंचाई सुविधा मुहैया करने का काम किया है। इस मौके पर प्रदेश सचिव दिनेश यदु, जनपद अध्यक्ष सुखदई बघेल, जानकीराम सेठिया, तुला राम, विजय दास, सरपंच चैती बघेल, जनपद सदस्य गंगा ठाकुर, सोनो बाई, हरीश कश्यप, मधु निषाद, गोलू कश्यप, पुजारी, कोटवार, सचिव, विभागीय अधिकारी-कर्मचारी एवं ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

