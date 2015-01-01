पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:बारसूर खरीदी केंद्र में ले रहे डेढ़ किलो ज्यादा धान

नकुलनार4 घंटे पहले
  • एक बोरे में 40 किलो धान लेना है पर बारसूर में 3 बोरा तौलने पर डेढ़ -डेढ़ किलो ज्यादा मिला

गीदम के बाद अब बारसूर खरीदी केंद्र से भी बड़ी गड़बड़ी निकल कर सामने आई है। बारसूर धान खरीदी केंद्र में बुधवार को डेढ़ -डेढ़ किलो ज्यादा धान लिया जा रहा था। प्रबंधक और खरीदी प्रभारी के सामने दो दिन पहले खरीदे गए 3 धान के बोरों को तौलने पर डेढ़-डेढ़ किलो ज्यादा धान निकला। बारसूर खरीदी केंद्र में मौजूद किसान लोकनाथ, भोंडे, छोटोराम कश्यप, केशव, जयलाल, सुखनाथ ने बताया कि धान गीला होने की बात कहकर उनसे ज्यादा धान लिया जा रहा है। कई किसानों ने शिकायत करते कहा कि 15 प्रतिशत नमी आने पर धान नहीं लिया जा रहा है। बारसूर केंद्र के प्रबंधक एसपी वर्मा ने बताया कुछ बोरों में ज्यादा धान गलती से चला गया है। खरीदी प्रभारी से गलती हो गई होगी। ज्यादा धान किसानों को वापस करेंगे। प्रबंधक ने बताया समय से धान का उठाव नहीं हो रहा है, जिससे धान सूख रहा है। इसकी भरपाई हम को ही करना पड़ेगा। एसडीएम दंतेवाड़ा अविनाश मिश्रा ने बताया एक टीम बारसूर भेज रहे हैं। जांच के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

कटेकल्याण खरीदी केंद्र में भी दिखी अव्यवस्था
इधर कटेकल्याण धान खरीदी केंद्र में भी अव्यवस्था नजर आई। यहां 8 हमाल उपलब्ध करवाने के बाद भी बुधवार को केंद्र में एक भी हमाल मौजूद नहीं थे। किसान मुफ्त में हमाली कर रहे थे।

