समस्या:सड़क निर्माण अधूरा, विधायक बघेल बोले- जल्द पूरा करेें नहीं तो मैं धरने पर बैठंूंगा

भोण्डएक घंटा पहले
  • 4 करोड़ 88 लाख की लागत से बन रही सड़क का काम केवल 40 प्रतिशत हो पाया

सड़क बनना जब आरम्भ होता है तो लोगों के चेहरे में खुशी देखी जाती है लेकिन नगर पंचायत बस्तर के हृदय स्थल वार्ड क्रमांक 3 व 4 के निवासी सड़क निर्माण को लेकर खुश नहीं हैं। बस्तर विधायक व प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष लखेश्वर बघेल के प्रयास से प्रारंभ हुआ सड़क निर्माण का काम कछुआ चाल से हो रहा है। 4करोड़ 88 लाख रुपए की लागत से बन रहे इस सड़क में 40 प्रतिशत कार्य पूर्ण हो गया है लेकिन बाकी का कार्य ठेकेदार एवं लोक निर्माण विभाग की लापरवाही से बनेगा या नहीं संशय बना हुआ है। क्षेत्रीय विधायक व बस्तर क्षेत्र आदिवासी विकास प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष लखेश्वर बघेल ने निर्माण की धीमी गति को लेकर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कहा है कि आमजनों के साथ किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही अब बर्दास्त नहीं होगी। सड़क लोगों की सुविधा के लिए बनती है न कि परेशानी के लिए विभाग सतर्क होकर कार्य को पूर्ण करवाए नहीं तो दिसम्बर से मैं स्वयं सड़क पर धरने पर बैठूंगा। जिसकी पूरी जवाबदेही सम्बंधित विभाग व ठेकेदार की होगी। लोक निर्माण विभाग के अनुविभागीय अधिकारी केएस वर्गीस ने कहा कि बारिश के कारण सड़क निर्माण में विलम्ब हुआ है 25 नवम्बर से निर्माण आरम्भ हो जाएगा। 1 माह के अंदर सड़क निर्माण पूरा कर लिया जाएगा लोगों को हुई असुविधा के लिए खेद है।

धूल से लोग हो रहे बीमार: आधी-अधूरी सड़क से जब गाड़ियां गुजरती हैं तो ऐसा लगता है धूल से सराबोर हो जाता है। सड़क किनारे रह रहे लोगों के घरों में जहां धूल ही धूल नजर आता है वही उम्र दराज लोग बीमार होने लगे हैं। सड़क निर्माण में सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान दुकानदारों को उठाना पड़ रहा है ग्राहक इस धूल से बचने के लिए अन्य स्थानों पर जा रहे हैं। कभी यह नगर का व्यवसायिक केंद्र हुआ करता था आज धूल के लिए जाना जा रहा है।

