हमला:युवक को भालू ने किया घायल लाठी से मारकर बचाई जान

गीदमएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नेटवर्क की समस्या से 108 को बुलाने में हुई देरी

हर्राकोडेर के जंगल में लकड़ी लेने गए युवक पर जंगली भालू ने हमला कर दिया। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक ग्राम हर्राकोडेर निवासी गुड्डी राम कश्यप अपने घर के लिए लकड़ी लाने जंगल गया था। जंगल में सुबह लगभग 9 बजे लकड़ी इकट्ठा कर रहे गुड्डीराम पर अचानक भालू ने हमला कर दिया और उसके पैरों को दांतों से काट लिया। गुड्डी राम ने तत्परता से संभलकर भालू को भगाया और स्वयं लाठी की मदद से चलकर घर पहुंचा। उसे खून से लथपथ देखकर घरवालों ने इसकी जानकारी ग्राम सरपंच अर्जुन कश्यप को दी, लेकिन गांव में नेटवर्क न होने कारण 108 को फोन नहीं लग सका इसलिए 108 को घटना की जानकारी देरी से मिली। संजीवनी 108 को जानकारी मिलते ही 108 की टीम हर्राकोरेड गांव के लिये निकली, लेकिन मार्ग खराब होने से एंबुलेंस पहुंचने में काफी वक्त लग गया।

