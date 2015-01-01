पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान:पुलिस ने बेरला और देवकर में लोगों को किया जागरूक

बेरला/देवकर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अंजोर रथ के जरिए थाना बेरला व चौकी देवकर के जवानों ने लोगों को ट्रैफिक नियमों व कोरोना संक्रमण से दूर करने जागरूक किया। यातायात पुलिस ने देवकर व बेरला में कोरोना वायरस से बचाव व यातायात नियमों से आमजन को जागरूक किया। इस दौरान बिना हेलमेट, तीन सवारी व मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले 18 लोगों से 1900 रुपए का शुल्क लिया गया। वाहन चलाते समय मोबाइल का उपयोग न करने, दुपहिया वाहन में तीन सवारी न बैठाने, वाहन चालकों को हेलमेट व सीट बेल्ट का उपयोग करने, वाहन के कागजात पूर्ण रखने, वाहन गति सीमा में ही चलाने समझाइश दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें