पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Raipur
  • Berla
  • Wearing Fake Walkie talkie And Hunter Shoe, Told Himself, Threatened The Head Of The Berla Police Station, Robbed 20 Thousand Rupees And Mobile Phone, Arrested

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुस्साहस:नकली वॉकी-टॉकी और हंटर जूता पहन खुद को बताया बेरला थाने का हेड युवक को धमकाकर 20 हजार रुपए व मोबाइल फोन लूट लिया, गिरफ्तार

बेरला2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धौंस जमाई फिर बीयर की बोतल पेट में मारने की धमकी दी

खुद को बेरला थाने का हेड बताकर युवक से 20 हजार रुपए व मोबाइल फोन के लूटपाट के मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्त में लिया है। आरोपी युवक ने खुद को पुलिसवाला दिखाने के लिए नकली वॉकी-टॉकी वायरलेस सेट भी रखा हुआ था और पैर में पुलिस वालों की तरह हंटर जूता भी पहन रखा था। आरोपी ने पुलिस से लूटपाट की शिकायत पर युवक को जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी थी। 18 नवंबर को कंडरका चौकी के हसदा निवासी दुर्गेश वर्मा (24) ने मामला दर्ज कराया कि 18 नवंबर को वह 12 बजे वह अपने दोस्त दीपक शर्मा, रवि सिन्हा व लक्की वर्मा के साथ दो मोटर साइकिल से जीवन यात्रा परिवार समिति का पुरस्कार राशि 20 हजार रुपए लेकर अमोरा जा रहे थे। दोपहर लगभग 3 से 3.30 बजे चारों ग्राम खर्रा रोड़ किनारे बगीचा में बैठकर आपस में चर्चा कर रहे थे और आंवला बगीचा में कई लोग बैठे थे। उसी समय तुकेश्वर साहू, जो हाथ में वॉकी टॉकी रखा था, उसने कहा कि वह पुलिस वाला है और बेरला थाने का हेड है। अपने बाएं हाथ में वॉकी टॉकी वायरलेस व दाहिने हाथ में बीयर का बोतल पकड़े थे। दोनों पैर में पुलिस वाले की तरह हरे रंग का जूता भी पहन रखा था। वह मारपीट करते हुए दुर्गेश से कहने लगा कि अपना मोबाइल सेट मुझे दे दो। मना करने पर वह पत्थर से मारने लगा व बीयर के बोतल से पेट पर मारने की धमकी देकर मोबाइल को लूट लिया।

पर्स लूटा, नकद निकाले और पर्स वहीं फेंक दिया
पुलिस के मुताबिक पीड़ित युवक दुर्गेश ने बताया कि आरोपी ने पर्स लूट कर उसमें रखे 20 हजार रुपए भी निकालकर खाली पर्स जमीन पर फेंक दिया। उसने धमकी दी कि यदि थाने में रिपोर्ट करोगे, तो जान सहित खत्म कर दूंगा। इस प्रकार तुलेश्वर साहू ने 20 हजार रुपए व 15000 रु. की रियल मी कंपनी के मोबाइल को लूट लिया। धारा 394 के तहत जांच शुरू किए।

खाल्हे देवरी से पुलिस ने आरोपी को पकड़ा
आरोपी की सूचना मिलने पर उसे घेरेबंदी कर खाल्हे देवरी से गिरफ्त में लिया गया। आरोपी तुकेश्वर साहू के कब्जे से नकद 20 हजार रुपए, घटना में इस्तेमाल मोटर साइकिल, फर्जी वॉकी टॉकी वायरलेस, पुलिस हंटर जूता, पत्थर का टुकडा बरामद किया गया। इनकी कीमत 1 लाख 5 हजार 5 सौ रुपए बताई है। आरोपी को गिरफ्त में लेकर कोर्ट में पेश किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें