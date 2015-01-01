पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिले की महक:सीएम को भाया भानबेड़ा का महुआ लड्‌डू, 6.5 क्विंटल का दिया ऑर्डर

भानुप्रतापपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • समूह की महिलाएं दिन-रात बना रहीं, जल्द सीएम को भेजा जाएगा

सुमंत सिन्हा | ग्राम भानबेड़ा की स्व सहायता समूह द्वारा हर्बल महुआ लड्डू बनाया जा रहा है। इसकी जानकारी प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को हुई। उन्होंने तत्काल दीवाली के लिए साढ़े 6 क्विंटल हर्बल महुआ लड्डू मंगाने का आर्डर दे दिया। इसके पूरा करने महिला समूह की महिलाएं वन विभाग के सहयोग से दिनरात लड्डू बनाने में जुटी हुई हैं। अब तक 5 क्विंटल के लड्डू तैयार भी हो चुके हैं। जल्द ही सभी लड्डू तैयार कर सीएम को भेजा जाएगा।
ग्राम भानबेड़ा के दिशा स्व सहायता समूह की लगातार महुआ का लड्डू बनाकर लोगों तक पहुंचा रहे है। कोरोना काल में थोड़ा काम प्रभावित हुआ था, लेकिन अब काम फिर रफ्तार पकड़ लिया है। समूह के अध्यक्ष ममता जैन, पीलाबाई यादव ने बताया महुआ लड्डू वन विभाग के डीएफओ अरविंद पीएम, रेंजर कृष्णा इरघट के देखरेख में तैयार किया जा रहा है। विभाग से ही उन्हें जानकारी मिली कि लड्डू की मांग सीएम साहब ने किया है। इसके बाद सभी सदस्य दिन-रात कर लड्डू बनाकर साढ़े 6 क्विंटल लड्डू बनाने में जुट गए हैं और इसे तत्काल भेजा जाएगा। सतरूपा नुरूटी, गोदावरी यादव ने बताया सरकार की ओर से थोड़ी मदद मिलेगी, तो महुआ लड्डू को आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों, स्कूलों में भी सप्लाई कर सकते हैं।
इससे कुपोषण दूर करने में भी मदद मिलेगी। वर्तमान में लड्डू बना रहे। इसके बाद इसका चाकलेट, जैम व अन्य उत्पाद बनाने की भी तैयारी में है।

कोई केमिकल नहीं
आयुर्वेद डॉक्टर अवधियां ने बताया महुआ का लड्डू में कोई भी केमिकल का उपयोग नहीं किया जाता। यह पूरी तरह हर्बल है। इससे खून बढ़ता है। यह इम्युनिटी बूस्टर का भी काम करता है। यह कुपोषण दूर करने भी काफी लाभदायक है।

रायपुर मार्ट में भेजा जाएगा
कांकेर वनमंडल के डीएफओ अरविंद पीएम ने कहा महुआ लड्डू का निर्माण कर हम रायपुर मार्ट में भेज रहे हैं। वहां से यह लड्डू प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री को भेजा जाएगा। इसे दीपावली पर वितरित किया जाएगा।

कैसे बनता है महुआ का लड्डू : बस्तर फूड फर्म के फूड काउंसलर शेख रजिया ने बताया सबसे पहले महुआ की सफाई के बाद सुखाते है। इसे पिसाई कर फिर इसमें घरेलू मसाला, लौंग इलायची, जीरा, घी, मेवे, गुड़ आदि मिलाकर गरम का लड्डू बनाया जाता है।

