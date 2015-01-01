पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मितानिन दिवस:कोरोना में भी डटी रहीं मितानिनें, ग्राम पंचायतों में हुआ सम्मान

भानुप्रतापपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों ने मितानिनों के कार्यों की सराहना की, साड़ी और श्रीफल भेंटकर उन्हें सम्मानित किया

ग्राम पंचायत संबलपुर में मितानिन दिवस अवसर पर समस्त मितानिनों का साड़ी व श्रीफल देकर सम्मान किया गया। इस मौके पर सभी ने मितानिनों के सेवा संघर्ष व कार्य को सराहा व उनके कार्य पर अपने सहयोग की बात कही। मितानिन पंचायत के सेवा कार्य का अटुट अंग है। इस अवसर पर ग्राम सरपंच अनिता रावटे, जनपद सदस्य मनीषा ठाकुर, उपसरपंच गौरव चोपड़ा, पंच रितेश मानिक, पुष्पा पिद्दा, देवल ठाकुर, कौशिल्या टांडिया, जीवन नेताम, नादिर खान, बैसाखिन बाई, मुमताज खान, मेगी शर्मा, लक्ष्मी यदु, ललिता तिवारी, शीला हरिहारणो, विमल टेकाम, माहेश्वरी कोशरिया, सुशीला नेताम, जमुना यदु, ललिता साहू, मंजू कसेर, अंजलि साहू आदि उपस्थित थीं। इसी तरह ग्राम बोगर में मितानिनों का सम्मान सरपंच ज्ञानसिंह गौर द्वारा प्रमाण पत्र, साड़ी एवं श्रीफल देकर किया गया। सरपंच ने कहा मिनानिनों ने कोविड 19 के समय ग्रामीणों को जागृत करने का कार्य बहुत ही अच्छे तरीके से किया। इस दौरान उपसरपंच चन्द्रिका सेन, प्रशिक्षक तामेश्वर जोशी, कृषि विस्तार अधिकारी संजीव मंडावी, किसान मित्र सचिव मंजू बारले, देवेंद्र उसारे, रवि निषाद, मनोज कन्हैया, मितानिन वेदबती दर्रो, तीज बाई निषाद, निर्मला निषाद विमला भुआर्य दयाबती निषाद सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे। ग्राम पंचायत घोटिया में मितानिनों का गुलाल से तिलक व पुष्प गुच्छ से स्वागत किया गया। इस मौके पर श्रीफल, साडी भेंट किया गया। कार्यक्रम में सरपंच जागेश्वर चिराम, उपसरपंच सुलोचना दर्रो, गंगा माहला, सविता, हीराबत्ती दर्रो, सीता बाई, लतेश्वरी, गोमती दर्रो, किरन गोठी, सुन्दरिया, अमेरिका नेताम, कमला सचिव, बसंती नेताम, रोजगार सहायक राजकुमार दर्रो आदि उपस्थित थे। इसके साथ ग्राम जातावाड़ा, बैजनपुरी, भोड़िया सहित ब्लॉक के सभी पंचायतों में मितानिनों का सम्मान किया गया।

