परेशानी:पेड़ावारी क्षेत्र में नेटवर्क नहीं, 4-5 किमी दूर जाने पर मिलता है नेटवर्क

भानुप्रतापपुरएक घंटा पहले
ग्राम पेड़ावारी क्षेत्र के दर्जनों गांव के लोग खराब नेटवर्क की समस्या से जूझ रहे है। इससे ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई सहित अन्य जरूरी कार्य प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। लोगों को गांव से 4 से 5 किमी दूर जाकर नेटवर्क में पहुंचकर बात करना पड़ रहा है। लोग लगातार नेटवर्क की व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने की मांग करे रहे हैं, लेकिन अब तक इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा। पेड़ावारी क्षेत्र के मोखा, चिहरो, कोटपारा सहित दर्जनों गांव में कोई भी नेटवर्क सही काम नहीं करता। लोगों को नेटवर्क के लिए इधर उधर ढूँढना पड़ रहा है। इमरजेंसी के लिए गांव में कोई सूचना पहुंचाना है तो गांव में फोन नहीं लगता है। गांव से 5 किमी दूर जाने पर ही नेटवर्क पकड़ता है। तब कही जाकर बात होती है। इसके अलावा ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई भी प्रभावित हो रही है। एंबुलेंस को काल करना मुश्किलग्रामीण नारायण जैन ने बताया पेड़ावारी में कोई भी नेटवर्क सही काम नहीं करता है। नेटवर्क ढूंढने के लिए भटकना पड़ता है। फोन लग जाए तो किस्मत है। बाहर से यहां करने वाला काल नहीं आ पाता है। उपभोक्ताओं ने बताया बाइ चांस काल लग भी गया तो कई बार डिस्कनेक्ट हो जाता है, सही बात नहीं हो पाती है। कोई बीमार होने से एंबुलेंस को भी बुलाना मुश्किल हो जाता है।

ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के लिए 4 किलोमीटर दूर जा रहे
ग्राम तरहूल में भी नेटवर्क की समस्या है। यहां के छात्रों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करने 4 से 5 किमी दूर जाना पड़ा है। डॉ. प्रवीण सामल ने बताया बिटिया को ऑनलाइन क्लास के लिए चार किमी दूर दमकसा रोड़ के पास जाना पड़ता है। इससे समय के साथ मानसिक, आर्थिक परेशानी भी होती है।

