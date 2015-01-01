पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:13 टन ओवरलोड रेत ले जा रहे हाइवा पर कार्रवाई नहीं, डेढ़ टन अधिक पर लगा दिया 12 हजार जुर्माना

भानुप्रतापपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जगदलपुर आरटीओ फ्लाइंग स्क्वायड की टीम रविवार को भानुप्रतापपुर, संबलपुर व केंवटी क्षेत्र में ओवरलोड़, बिना कागजात के वाहनों पर कार्रवाई की। लेकिन आरटीओ के अधिकारियों की कार्रवाई पर ही सवाल उठने लगे हैं। कार्रवाई के दौरान अधिकारियों ने चार वाहनों को ओवरलोड में पकड़ा। इसमें मेटाडोर का वजन निर्धारित लोड से डेढ़ टन अधिक था, जिस पर 12 हजार का जुर्माना लगाया गया। इसी दौरान रेत से भरी तीन हाइवा पहुंची। तीन हाइवा में लोड के के दौरान निर्धारित क्षमता से 13-13 टन से अधिक निकला। इसके बाद भी अधिकारियों द्वारा इन हाइवा पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करते हुए उन्हें छोड़ दिया गया। इसके चलते अन्य वाहन चालकों में कार्रवाई को लेकर आक्रोश है। यह कार्रवाई आरटीओ टीआई आबिद खान टीम द्वारा की गई। अन्य वाहन चालकों ने कहा आरटीओ के फ्लाइंग स्क्वायड की कार्यशैली से कई संदेश होते हैं। हाइवा से रेत का ओवर लोड परिवहन की टीम छूट देती है, जबकि डेढ़ टन अधिक लाख परिवहन पर जुर्माना लगाया जाता है।
अंतागढ निवासी मुकेश ठक्कर ने बताया मेरी मेटाडोर वाहन जो लाख भर धमतरी जा रही थी। इसी समय संबलपुर में आरटीओ के फ्लांइग स्क्वायड की टीम ने पकड़ लिया। ओवरलोड के नाम से 12 हजार का चालान काट दिया। इसी समय तीन और वाहन रेतभर कर पहुंचे। इनमें निर्धारित क्षमता से 13 टन अधिक लोड था, लेकिन टीम द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। सभी वाहन महाराष्ट्र की थी। कार्रवाई में भेदभाव करना कई सवाल खड़े कर रहे हैं। डेढ टन अधिक का 12 हजार जुर्माना और 13 टन अधिक वजन का माफ करना अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत की ओर इशारा कर रहा है। ऐसे अधिकारियों की कार्यशैली की जांच होनी चाहिए।
काल नहीं किया रिसीव : आरटीओ टीम के टीआई आबिद खान की टीम ने यह कार्रवाई की है, जो सवालों के घेरे में है। इस संबंध में उनका का पक्ष जानने के लिए लगातार कॉल किया गया, लेकिन वे कॉल रिसीव नहीं किए।
जांच कर पता लगाया जाएगा : जगदलपुर परिवहन अधिकारी एसएस कौशल ने कहा कार्रवाई में भेदभाव की जानकारी आप से मिल रही है। इसकी जांच कर पता लगाया जाएगा कि कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं हुई।

ऐसे अधिकारी पर कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए
भानुप्रतापपुर परिवहन संघ के अध्यक्ष गुरदीप सिंह ढिंढसा रिम्मी ने कहा है आरटीओ फ्लाइंग स्क्वाड़ की टीम द्वारा भेदभावपूर्ण कार्रवाई की गई है। स्थानीय वाहन का चलानी कार्रवाई और बाहर की गाडिय़ों को ओवरलोड होते हुए भी छोड़ दिया गया है। संबंधित अधिकारी पर कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। इसके लिए संघ की ओर से ज्ञापन सौंपा जाएगा और कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें