मांग:उपनिरीक्षक व जीडी आरक्षक भर्ती जल्द पूरी करने की मांग

भाटापारा19 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • युवाओं ने सीएम के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा

उपनिरीक्षक, सूबेदार, प्लाटून कमांडर व जीडी आरक्षक भर्ती शीघ्र करने की मांग काे लेकर मंगलवार काे छत्तीसगढ़ अनुसूचित जाति/जनजाति छात्र संगठन ने मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। छत्तीसगढ़ अनुसूचित जाति/जनजाति छात्र संगठन के जिला अध्यक्ष अमित बंजारे के नेतृत्व में सौंपे गए ज्ञापन में उपनिरीक्षक, सूबेदार, प्लाटून कमांडर की 746 पदों पर भर्ती प्रक्रिया 2018 के अंतर्गत अनारक्षित 25160, अनुसूचित जाति 19275, अनुसूचित जनजाति 29907 एवं पिछड़ा वर्ग के 53060 लोग ऑनलाइन आवेदन किए थे, लेकिन सरकार आने के बाद ही इस पदों की भर्ती पर रोक लगा दी गई है। इसकी भर्ती प्रक्रिया आज तक शुरू नहीं हो पाई। जीडी आरक्षक भर्ती 2018 में कुल 2259 पदों के लिए राज्य के लाखों युवाओं ने आवेदन किया था। फिजिकल एवं परीक्षा होने के बाद भी इस भर्ती पर रोक लगा दी गई है। छात्र संगठन ने जब तक मांग पूरा नहीं किया जाएगा तब तक प्रदर्शन जारी रखने की बात कही। ज्ञापन सौंपने के दौरान जिला अध्यक्ष अमित बंजारे, उपाध्यक्ष भैरों सिंह ध्रुव, जिला महासचिव संजय नेताम, महेन्द्र बांधे, विनय बंजारे, सागर बांधे, शुभम, आकाश समेत अन्य सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

