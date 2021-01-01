पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान परेशान:बेमौसम बारिश से सब्जियों में कीट प्रकोप की आशंका

भाटापारा4 घंटे पहले
  • बारिश चना, गेहूं, रबी के धान के लिए फायदेमंद

बेमौसम बारिश ने दलहन और तिलहन किसानों को चिंता में डाल दिया है। भाटापारा सहित आसपास के अंचल में रुक-रुककर जो बारिश हुई है, भले ही ज्यादा नहीं है लेकिन जो गिर रही हैं वह तिवरा-बटरी और सरसों के फूलों को गिराने में सक्षम है। इसलिए ऐसी फसलें जिनमें फूल लग चुके हैं, उनके गिरने की पूरी आशंका है। डॉ. संदीप भंडारकर, साइंटिस्ट, जेनेटिक्स एंड प्लांट ब्रीडिंग, इंदिरा गांधी कृषि विवि रायपुर का कहना है कि सरसों, तिवरा और बटरी की फसलों में लगे फूल गिर सकते हैं। परिणाम कमजोर उत्पादन के रूप में सामने आने की आशंका है लेकिन चना, गेहूं और रबी के धान को इसका लाभ मिलेगा। तिवरा और बटरी में फूलों का लगना चालू हो चुका है तो सरसों भी ऐसी ही स्थिति में आ चुकी है लेकिन मौसम के बदलते तेवर के बाद हुई बारिश से इनमें लगे फूलों के गिरने की नौबत आने लगी है। लिहाजा बाजार में हल्की तेजी के संकेत मिलते दिखाई देने लगे हैं। देश के उत्तरी क्षेत्र में बना निम्न दाब का क्षेत्र का कमजोर होने लगा है। इसे पूरी तरह खत्म होने में कम से कम 2 दिन का समय लग सकता है। बादलों की वजह से कीट प्रकोप के बढ़ने की आशंका है।

तिवरा और बटरी सबसे ज्यादा नाजुक फसल
दलहन में तिवरा और बटरी को सबसे ज्यादा नाजुक और कोमल फसल माना जाता है। फूल इतने नाजुक होते हैं कि जरा सी भी तेज हवा या बारिश सह नहीं पाते। बारिश के बाद आशंका इसी बात की है कि फूलों को बचा पाना लगभग मुश्किल होगा। परिणाम कमजोर उत्पादन के रूप में सामने आ सकता है।

मटर व टमाटर को नुकसान
सब्जी उत्पादक किसानों को इस समय सबसे ज्यादा सतर्क रहना होगा। विशेष तौर पर टमाटर, फूलगोभी, सेमी और मटर की फसल ले रहे किसानों को खेतों की निगरानी बढ़ानी होगी। सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान मटर को हो सकता है। दाने तो होंगे लेकिन गुणवत्ता कमजोर हो सकती। सेमी और टमाटर में कीट प्रकोप की पूरी आशंका है।

