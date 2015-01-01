पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान परेशान:एक तो देर से धान खरीदी और अब बोरा भी महंगा

भाटापारा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 22 का बोरा 24 में

धान खरीदी के सीजन में बारदानों की कीमत एकाएक बढ़ गई है जबकि किसान परेशान हैं क्योंकि महंगे बारदानों की खरीदी के साथ साथ उन्हें 1 दिसंबर तक खरीदी के लिए इंतजार करना है। धान को सुरक्षित रखने के साथ उसके परिवहन का खर्च मिलाकर खरीदी में विलंब का खामियाजा भी उसे ही भुगतना है। बारदानों की कीमतें उछाल लेने लगी हैं। जूट के साथ प्लास्टिक के बोरों की भी कीमत प्रति नग दो रुपए बढ़ गई है। जूट बैग 40 किलो की भरती वाला, नए बैग की तुलना में पुराने की कीमत 24 रुपए प्रति नग पर उपलब्ध है। एक माह पहले तक यह 22 रुपए प्रति नग मिल रहा था जबकि प्लास्टिक बैग 10 रुपए की जगह 12 रुपए प्रति नग पर पहुंच गया है। किसानों को न केवल इंतजार बल्कि कृषि उपज सुरक्षित रखने के लिए जरूरी इंतजामात भी करने होंगे। इसमें बारदाना मुख्य है। मानसून की मेहरबानी से इस बार उत्पादन बढ़़त की ओर है। लिहाजा अतिरिक्त बारदाना की खरीदी के लिए किसान बाजार तक पहुंच रहा है लेकिन कीमत परेशान कर रही है।

प्लास्टिक बैग आधी कीमत पर मिल रहा
प्लास्टिक बैग की खरीदी केवल इसलिए की जा रही है क्योंकि यह जूट बैग की कीमत की तुलना में आधी कीमत पर मिल रहा है। इसमें भी हर बारदाना को जांच-परखकर ही लिया जा रहा है। इसके बावजूद किसानों की पहली पसंद जूट बैग ही है। कीमत में आधी होने की वजह से ही प्लास्टिक बैग की खरीदी की जा रही है। इसके अलावा लाने-ले जाने में आसानी को भी इसकी खरीदी की दूसरी वजह बताई जा रही है।

स्ट्रीट वेंडर के रूप में पहली बार दिखे बारदाना कारोबारी
इसके पहले तक कभी भी बाजार में स्ट्रीट वेंडर के रूप में बारदाना कारोबारी दिखाई नहीं दिए। पहली बार है जब इनकी छोटी-छोटी दुकानें पूरे बाजार में सड़कों पर लगीं दिखाई दे रही हैं। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि जूट बैग पर किसानों का अब भी भरोसा मजबूती से कायम है जबकि प्लास्टिक बैग अब भी किसानों का विश्वास नहीं जीत पाया है। वजह साफ है कि जूट बैग की उम्र ज्यादा होती है और प्लास्टिक बैग की कम।
जूट बैग का उपयोग 5 बार तो प्लास्टिक सिर्फ 2 बार ही: जूट कारोबारियों का कहना है कि जूट बैग, फाइव टाइम उपयोग तक सही माना जाता है जबकि प्लास्टिक बैग मात्र 2 टाइम तक ही उपयोग किया जा सकता है। तीसरी बार उपयोग तो किया जा सकता है लेकिन गारंटी नहीं कि यह काम आएगा। जूट बैग अपनी उम्र तक काम करने के बाद प्राकृतिक रूप से नष्ट किया जा सकता है। यानी यह पूरी तरह इको फ्रेंडली है लेकिन प्लास्टिक बैग फिर से रि-साइक्लिंग यूनिट में दिए जाते हैं यानी यह नष्ट नहीं होते, इसलिए जूट बैग अभी भी जमा हुआ है।

