महंगाई:राइस ब्रान और सरसों तेल प्रति टीन की कीमत बढ़ी

भाटापारा2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कमजोर फसल और त्योहारी मांग से खाद्य तेल होने लगे महंगे, सौ से चार सौ दाम बढ़ गए

महंगाई एक कदम और आगे बढ़ी। आलू, प्याज और चाय पत्ती के बाद अब नंबर है खाद्य तेल का। इसमें प्रति टीन पीछे 100 रुपए की तेजी आ चुकी है। हमेशा की तरह इसके पीछे भी कमजोर फसल को जिम्मेदार ठहराया जा रहा है लेकिन जब धान की फसल रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने जा रही है तो इसके कोढ़े से बनने वाला राइस ब्रान ऑयल क्यों महंगा हो रहा है? जैसे सवाल के जवाब में खाद्य तेल का बाजार निरुत्तर नजर आता है। अब एक और सवाल सोयाबीन, सरसों, बर्रे, तिल और मूंगफली की फसल कमजोर हुई है लेकिन धान की फसल तो इस बार जोरदार बताई जा रही है। बीते साल भी स्थिति कुछ ऐसी ही थी फिर इसके कोढ़ा से बनने वाले राइस ब्रान ऑयल की तेजी के पीछे वजह क्या है? इसका जवाब देने में फिलहाल बाजार खुद को बेहद असहाय महसूस कर रहा है क्योंकि सवाल एकदम सही है। बहरहाल तेजी के बीच भी बाजार बढ़त की ओर है क्योंकि त्योहारी मांग ने अपनी उपस्थिति बाजार में दे दी है।

मूंगफली तेल 22 सौ से 25 सौ रुपए टीन बिक रहा
खाद्य तेल के बाजार में कभी हर घर तक आसान पहुंच बना चुका मूंगफली तेल अब हर वर्ग की क्रय शक्ति से लगभग बाहर जा चुका है। बेहद कमजोर हिस्सेदारी के साथ बाजार में चुनी हुई दुकानों में ही इसकी उपलब्धता हो रही है। बाजार सूत्रों के मुताबिक मूंगफली का तेल 22 सौ से 25 सौ रुपए टीन पर मिल सकेगा। इतने पैसों में 600 रुपए और मिला दिया जाए तो राइस ब्रान का 2 टीन तेल लिया जा सकेगा।

सरसों के दाम बढ़ने से तेल में भी आई तेजी
कहा जा सकता है कि सरसों तेल का सीजन आम की फसल के साथ-साथ चला करता है जो कि गर्मी के दिनों में आता है। ठंड में इसका उपयोग ग्रामीण क्षेत्र बहुतायत के साथ करते हंै। वैसे बीते सत्र का जो स्टॉक बचा हुआ है उसकी खरीदी ऊंची कीमत पर हुई थी। मंडियों में आ रही फसल भी लगातार तेजी के बीच खरीदी जा रही है। इसलिए सरसों तेल में एक साथ 400 रुपए टीन पीछे तेजी आ चुकी है।

मांग के चलते सोयाबीन राइस ब्रान के दाम बढ़े
बाजार में राइस ब्रान तेल की हिस्सेदारी लगभग 60 प्रतिशत के करीब पहुंच चुकी है। स्ट्रीट फूड वेंडरों से शुरू हुआ यह तेल अब घरों तक पहुंच बना चुका है। प्रतिदिन के खरीददार को अब इस पर 16 सौ रुपए खर्च करने पड़ेंगे। सोयाबीन तेल में फिलहाल 150 रुपए की तेजी आ गई है लेकिन जिस तरह खरीदी हो रही है उसके बाद यह 1650 रुपए टीन पर पहुंच गया है। इसके पहले तक यह 15 सौ रुपए पर उपलब्ध हो रहा था।

