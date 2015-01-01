पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पशुपालक परेशान:दूध बढ़ाने वाले पशु आहार की कीमतें आसमान छू रहीं

भाटापारा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अलसी-खल्ली 3200 रुपए क्विंटल, सरसों खल्ली भी 2700 रुपए क्विंटल पर बिक रही

बिनौला खल्ली और अलसी के आसमान छूते दामों से पशुपालक परेशान हैं। राहत की बात ये है कि सरसों के दाम इससे कम हैं लेकिन यह भी बेहद मजबूरी में हासिल हो रही है। यह तेजी अब अगले 6 महीनों तक बने रहने की पूरी आशंका है। यानी डेयरियों को अब लंबे समय तक ऊंची कीमत पर पशु आहार की खरीदी करनी पड़ेगी। पशुपालकों और डेयरियों को इस समय सबसे ज्यादा रकम खल्ली की खरीदी पर खर्च करनी पड़ रही है। यह इसलिए क्योंकि इसे दूध उत्पादन में वृद्धि के लिए सहायक माना जाता है। बाजार के लिहाज से जैसी तेजी आ चुकी है, उसके बाद अलसी-खल्ली 3200 रुपए क्विंटल की नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंच चुकी है। पीछे-पीछे 2700 रुपए क्विंटल के भाव के साथ सरसों खल्ली चल रही है। पशुपालक अब अपने मवेशियों के लिए खेतों की जगह उन दुकानों तक पहुंचने लगे हैं जो पशु आहार की खरीदी-बिक्री कर रही हैं। इसके पहले भी वे जाते रहे हैं लेकिन इस बार जो भाव बताए जा रहे हैं वह होश उड़ाने वाले हैं। सबसे ज्यादा तेजी अलसी की खल्ली में आ चुकी है तो सरसों और बिनौला ने भी अलसी का हाथ थाम लिया है।

फसल कटते ही हरा चारा खत्म
पशुपालकों की परेशानी के पीछे वजह यह है कि फसल कटाई के पहले तक खेतों में हरे चारे की भरपूर उपलब्धता थी इसलिए पशु आहार के लिए इस पर ज्यादा निर्भरता बनी रही क्योंकि यह आसानी से उपलब्ध था। अब स्थितियां बदल चुकी हैं। फसल कटाई का काम पूरा होने के बाद खेतों में हरियाली तेजी से खत्म हो रही है। ऐसे में आहार के लिए अब पशु आहार की दुकानें ही सहारा बन रही हैं लेकिन मांग का दबाव इतना ज्यादा है कि सप्लाई लाइन कमजोर होती नजर आ रही है।

सप्लाई लाइन सही नहीं, अगले 6 महीने भी ऐसे ही
मानसून प्रवेश तक यानी मध्य जून 2021 तक यह तेजी बनी रहने की पूरी आशंका है क्योंकि बारिश के बाद ही हरा चारा खेतों और मैदानों में उपलब्ध हो पाएगा। तब तक तेजी के बीच खरीदी करनी पड़ सकती है। इधर मवेशी पालकों को फिलहाल तेजी के बीच राहत के लिए पैरा या पैरा कट्टी पर निर्भर रहना पड़ सकता है। मार्च में यह राहत तब और बढ़ती दिखाई देगी जब रबी फसल की कटाई का दौर चालू होगा। हरा चारा के कमी के बाद पशु आहार में मांग का दबाव बढ़ा हुआ है, इसलिए तेजी आ रही है क्योंकि सप्लाई लाइन सही नहीं है।

बिनौला खल्ली तीसरे स्थान पर
पीछे-पीछे 2700 रुपए क्विंटल के भाव के साथ सरसों खल्ली चल रही है। तीसरे क्रम पर बिनौला खल्ली है जिसकी खरीदी 2400 रुपए क्विंटल पर करनी पड़ रही है। चोकर 1800 रुपए क्विंटल, कोढ़ा 500 रुपए, रफी 1200 रुपए क्विंटल की कीमत पर उपलब्ध है। चना पाउडर 2000 से 2100 रुपए क्विंटल, तिवरा पाउडर 1800 रुपए तथा पोहा भी 1300 से 1400 रुपए क्विंटल के साथ तेजी की राह पकड़ चुका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें