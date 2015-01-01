पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून का सच:पंजीयन से अतिरिक्त उत्पादन को मंडी में भाव नहीं सरना-महामाया के भाव 300 से ‌~500 नीचे आए

भाटापारा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंडी पर सरकार का सीधा नियंत्रण नहीं, यहां समर्थन मूल्य की बाध्यता नहीं

खेत से खलिहान, खलिहान से उपार्जन केंद्र या कृषि उपज मंडी, हर तरफ से किसान परेशान तो हो ही रहे हैं। रही-सही कसर चेक पोस्ट पर की जा रही जांच पूरी कर रही है। अब मंडी में भाव न मिलने से उसकी परेशानी और बढ़ गई है, क्योंकि मंडियों पर सरकार का सीधा दबाव तो है नहीं। समर्थन मूल्य की बाध्यता केवल समितियों में लागू है। पंजीयन से अधिक उत्पादन का धान किसान मंडियों में ही बेचता है। महामाया और सरना के भाव अब 300 से 500 रुपए नीचे जा चुके हैं तो इसमें और कमी आने की आशंका बनने लगी है। असर टूटती आवक के रूप में सामने आ चुका है। केंद्र सरकार के 3 कृषि बिलों का एक सच भाटापारा मंडी में भी मौजूद है।
अच्छी, बेहतर व्यवस्था और वाजिब मूल्य देने का खिताब हासिल कर चुकी कृषि उपज मंडी भले ही इस खिताब के दम पर इतरा रही हो लेकिन चालू सप्ताह के 4थे और 5वे दिन टूटते भाव ने किसानों को हलाकान कर दिया। मिलों के सिंडीकेट की खरीदी और उपार्जन केंद्र से उठाव के लिए काटे जा रहे रिलीज ऑर्डर के बाद महामाया और सरना के भाव में तेजी से गिरावट आने लगी है।
महामाया 1900 से 1600 पर आया : सप्ताह भर पहले मंडी में जो महामाया धान 1600 से 1900 रुपए पर बिक रहा था वह अब 1300 से 1600 रुपए पर आ चुका है। सरना का हाल तो और भी खराब है, जो 1300 से 1400 रुपए पर खरीदा जा रहा है, वह भी मिन्नतों के बाद। बीते सप्ताह का भाव देखने पर यह जानकारी सामने आ रही है कि इसमें 300 रुपए की गिरावट आ चुकी है। इसके बावजूद सरना खामोश है।

धान की आवक पर किसानों का ब्रेक
चेक पोस्ट पर बेवजह की जांच, पूछताछ, मंडी में टूटते भाव और उपार्जन केंद्रों में खरीदी की बदली हुई व्यवस्था के बाद अब किसानों ने दोनों जगहों की आवक पर ब्रेक लगाना चालू कर दिया है। पहला असर कृषि उपज मंडी पर पड़ चुका है, जहां शुक्रवार की आवक लगभग 10000 बोरा की रही। उपार्जन केंद्रों में भी असर धीरे-धीरे पड़ने लगा है क्योंकि बारदाना की कमी या डैमेज बारदाने की ही उपलब्धता परेशान कर रही है। अव्यवस्था कब तक बनी रहेगी, जैसे सवाल के जवाब फिलहाल तो नहीं मिल रहे।

इस बार बारीक धान के भाव भी गिर रहे
बारीक धान की किस्मों में एचएमटी, सियाराम और विष्णु भोग को हमेशा से यह मंडी अच्छी कीमत देती रही है लेकिन अब स्थितियां तेजी से बदल रही हैं। मोटे धान की ही तरह इनमें भी सिंडीकेट बनाकर खरीदी करने की जानकारियां सामने आ रही हैं, जिससे भाव लगातार गोता लगा रहे हैं। 4000 से 4200 रुपए क्विंटल पर बिकने वाला विष्णु भोग अब 600 रुपए टूटकर 3400 से 3600 रुपए पर आ चुका है तो सियाराम 1800 से 2000 रुपए पर खरीदा जा रहा है। पुराना में 2300 से 2500 रुपए के साथ तेजी बनी हुई है। एचएमटी नया की भी हालत खराब है। यह 1700 से 1800 रुपए पर आ चुका है, जबकि पुराने में भाव 2000 से 2200 रुपए बोला जा रहा है।

