कार्रवाई:पामेड़ और बासागुड़ा से 6 नक्सली गिरफ्तार गंगालूर से चार किलो का आईईडी बरामद

बीजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • पामेड़ से निकली पुलिस पार्टी ने 3 नक्सलियों को आईईडी लगाते पकड़ा

बीजापुर जिले में चलाए जा रहे नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के दौरान सोमवार को कुल 6 नक्सली गिरफ्तार किए गए। आईईडी लगाते हुए 3 नक्सलियों को पुलिस पार्टी ने दबोच लिया है। बताया जाता है कि पुलिस पार्टी अभियान के लिए बासागुड़ा और पामेड़ से अलग-अलग निकली हुई थी। पामेड़ से निकली पार्टी द्वारा मुठभेड़ से वापसी के समय दामावरम के पास पुलिस पार्टी पर हमला करने तीनों नक्सली आईईडी लगा रहे थे। पुलिस पार्टी ने उन्हें पकड़ लिया और उनके कब्जे से पाइप बम, वायर, बैटरी, स्वीच बरामद किया गया है। पकड़े गए नक्सलियों ने माड़वी बिचेम, उइका रामा और उइका लक्खी बताया जा रहा है। इधर बासागुड़ा से निकली पुलिस पार्टी ने तीन और नक्सलियों कुंजाम लिंगा, कोवासी मासा और कोवासी सुकराम को पकड़ लिया है। पकड़े गए नक्सलियों की निशानदेही पर जवानों ने सारकेगुड़ा-पेगड़ापल्ली मार्ग पर 40 किलाे की आईईडी भी बरामद किया है।

प्रेशर स्विच सिस्टम से लगाया गया था आईईडी
इधर गंगालूर क्षेत्र के वड्‌डेपारा में पुलिस ने 4 किलो का आईईडी बरामद किया है। पुलिस अधीक्षक कमलोचन कश्यप ने तीनों ही घटनाओं की पुष्टि की है। उन्होंने बताया कि गंगालूर से सीआरपीएफ और कोबरा की संयुक्त पार्टी एरिया डॉमिनेशन और डिमाइनिंग के लिए निकली थी। इसी बीच रास्ते में प्रेशर स्विच सिस्टम से लगाए गए आईईडी को निष्क्रिय कर दिया है।

