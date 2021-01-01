पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आतंक:बीजापुर में डीआरजी जवान को नक्सलियों ने मारकर जलाया

बीजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जांगला थाना क्षेत्र के कोतरापाल की घटना

जिले के जांगला थाना क्षेत्र में नक्सलियों ने आत्मसमर्पित नक्सली की अपने घर से वापस आते समय बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी है। एसपी कमलोचन कश्यप ने घटना की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि जांगला थाना क्षेत्र में गुरुवार को नक्सलियों ने डीआरजी जवान सोमडु ऊर्फ मल्लेश की बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी है। मल्लेश गुरुवार को परिवार से मिलने अपने गृहग्राम कोतरापाल गया हुआ था, शाम तक वापस नहीं लौटने पर उसकी पत्नी ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस द्वारा खोजबीन करने पर पता चला कि गुरुवार शाम करीब 5 बजे नक्सलियों ने मल्लेश को उसके गांव में पकड़कर वहीं मौत के घाट उतारा और उसके शरीर को जला दिया। सोमडु उर्फ मल्लेश की हत्या नक्सलियों की भैरमगढ़ एरिया कमेटी ने की है।

6 साल पहले मल्लेश ने किया था सरेंडर
मल्लेश 2014 तक दक्षिण बस्तर के नक्सली संगठन भैरमगढ़़ एरिया कमेटी में कम्युनिकेशन टीम के सदस्य के रूप में सक्रिय था। इसी वर्ष वह शासन की विकास नीति से प्रभावित होकर मुख्यधारा में जुड़ा जिसके पश्चात शासन द्वारा उसे 2016 में पुनर्वास नीति के तहत डीआरजी पुलिस में भर्ती किया गया था।

