अभियान:इंसेफेलाइटिस टीका अभियान 23 नवंबर से 18 दिसंबर तक

बीजापुरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा 23 नवम्बर से 18 दिसम्बर तक जैपनीज इंसेफलाईटिस टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया जायेगा। जिसमें एक से 15 वर्ष आयु वर्ग के सभी बच्चों का टीकाकरण स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों, आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों सहित चिन्हित टीकाकरण केन्द्रों पर किया जायेगा। इस दिशा में बीते दिन आयोजित बैठक के दौरान कलेक्टर रितेश कुमार अग्रवाल ने सघन टीकाकरण अभियान को समन्वय के साथ संचालित करने के निर्देश अधिकारियों को दिए। जिसमें महिला एवं बाल विकास, स्कूल शिक्षा, आदिवासी विकास, पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास, नगरीय प्रशासन विभागों के अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों सहित मैदानी अमले की अहम भूमिका होगी। बैठक के दौरान जेई टीकाकरण अभियान के बारे में स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं और आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं तथा मितानिनों, शिक्षक- शिक्षिकाओं, पंचायत सचिवों आदि मैदानी अमले के माध्यम से व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार किए जाने के निर्देश दिए गए। बैठक में जैपनीज इंसेफलाईटिस टीकाकरण अभियान के बारे में मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. बीआर पुजारी ने बताया कि टीकाकरण अभियान के तहत 23 नवम्बर से 18 दिसम्बर तक जिले के एक से 15 वर्ष आयु वर्ग के करीब 78 हजार बच्चों का टीकाकरण करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। इसके लिए टीकाकरण दलों का गठन सहित प्रशिक्षण प्रदान किया गया है। सघन टीकाकरण अभियान के सुचारू संचालन के लिए आवश्यक वैक्सीन की उपलब्धता सहित वाहन-ईंधन आदि की व्यवस्था किया गया है। बैठक में सीईओ जिला पंचायत पोषणलाल चन्द्राकर, अपर कलेक्टर ओपी सिंह सहित सम्बन्धित विभागों के जिला स्तरीय अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

