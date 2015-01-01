पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आरोप:कलेक्टोरेट पहुंची महिला, कहा पति को जबरन पुलिस ने मारा

बीजापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में 8 नवंबर को हुई मुठभेड़ में पुलिस के अनुसार एक नक्सली मारा गया था। लेकिन मंगलवार को इस मुठभेड़ की शिकायत लेकर ग्रामीण भीमे सोढ़ी कलेक्टोरेट पहुंची। उसने कहा कि रविवार को कोई मुठभेड़ नहीं हुई थी। पुलिस गांव में पहुंची, अंधाधुध फायरिंग की जिसमें उसके पति की मौत हो गई। इसके अलावा कुंडापल्ली पंचायत के ग्रामीण उईकराम, उइके लखे, सोढ़ी भीमा, मंडावी बिच्चेम को अपने साथ ले गए। जिन्हें अब तक छोड़ा नहीं गया है। सोढ़ी ने कहा कि उसके पति के शव को लेने वह अपने 8 महीने के बच्चे और परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ आई है। कलेेक्टर से शिकायत करने गई थी लेेकिन वे नहीं मिले। अब आने वाले दिनों में शिकायत करेगी। उसने बताया कि उसका परिवार उसूर ब्लॉक के थाना बासागुड़ा के अंर्तगत कुंडापल्ली पंचायत के बड़े भट़टिगुड़ा के रहने वाले हैं। गौरतलब है कि दूसरी ओर पुलिस ने 8 नवंबर को एक प्रेस नोट जारी किया था जिसमें इस बात का उल्लेख था कि 8 नवंबर को तेलंगाना स्टेट कमेटी और सीआरसी कंपनी के साथ जवानों की मुठभेड़ हुई थी। जिसमें सी कंपनी का एक नक्सली मारा गया था और मौके से पुलिस ने कई समान बरामद किए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें