पहल:10 नक्सलियों को ग्रामीण ही लेकर गए थाने सरेंडर कराया ताकि गांव की सड़क न कटे

दंतेवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • ग्रामीणों को दंतेवाड़ा एसपी ने किया सम्मानित, बोले- सभी के सहयोग से नक्सलवाद का खात्मा करेंगे

जिले के रेवाली, नीलावाया, गोंदेरास, नहाड़ी ये ऐसे गांव हैं जहां नक्सलवाद हावी है। इलाके में पुलिस कैंप खुल रहा है तो नक्सलियों के दबाव में खुद ग्रामीण तो कहीं नक्सली खुद जुटकर सड़क काट रहे हैं। रेवाली में भी कैंप खोलने की मांग है, विरोध में इलाके की सड़क न काट दें इसलिए गांव के सरपंच पति, उपसरपंच सहित अन्य ग्रामीण अपने साथ इलाके के 10 नक्सलियों को लेकर मंगलवार को दंतेवाड़ा पहुंच गए। इन्हें पुलिस के सामने सरेंडर कराया गया। जो लोग नक्सलियों को साथ लेकर आए एसपी डॉ अभिषेक पल्लव ने उनका सम्मान कर गले लगाया और बोले आप सभी के सहयोग से नक्सलवाद का खात्मा कर गांवों में विकास और खुशहाली लाएंगे। सरेंडर करने वाले सभी लोगों ने बताया गांव में कैम्प खुलने से ग्रामीणों को आपत्ति नहीं है। नक्सलियों के दबाव में सड़क काटना मजबूरी है। एसपी ने बताया सरेंडर करने वालों में 4 वे लोग हैं जिन्हें सोमवार को नहाड़ी इलाके में सड़क काटते पकड़ा गया था। जबकि 7 लोगों को समझाइश के बाद छोड़ दिया गया। इनमें एक गायता भी शामिल था। सरेंडर के बाद इन सभी को 10-10 हजार की प्रोत्साहन राशि दी गई। इस मौके पर सीआरपीएफ डीआईजी विनय कुमार, सीओ अम्ब्रेश कुमार,एएसपी उदय किरण, राजेन्द्र जायसवाल, डीएसपी शिल्पा साहू आिद मौजूद थे।

सरेंडर के बाद एक ने कहा साहब अब शादी करनी है
सरेंडर के बाद एलजीएस सेक्शन डिप्टी कमांडर आयता ने एसपी और पुलिस अफसरों के सामने खुलकर अपनी बात रखी। आयता ने कहा साहब अब शादी करनी है। एसपी बोले आप समाज की मुख्य धारा में लौट आए हैं, वधु भी हम ढूंढेंगे और शादी भी हम ही कराएंगे।

डर से लखमा ने नहीं किया सरेंडर, हुई गिरफ्तारी
10 नक्सलियों के अलावा गोंदेरास सरपंच पति भूमकाल मिलिशिया डिप्टी कमांडर लखमा मुचाकी भी नक्सल सहयोग के मामले में पकड़ा गया था। पुलिस ने उसे सरेंडर का मौका दिया। लेकिन उसने कहा कि सरेंडर किया तो गांव नहीं जा पाउंगा। नक्सली मार देंगे। इसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया

इन्होंने किया सरेंडर

  • मलांगिर एरिया कमेटी सीएनएम अध्यक्ष कोसा मड़काम
  • सेक्शन डिप्टी कमांडर माड़वी आयता
  • ​​​​​​​डीएकेएमएस अध्यक्ष देवा मंडावी
  • जनमिलिशिया कमांडर भीमा पोडियाम
  • डीएकेएमएस सदस्य कोसा तेलाम
  • जीआरडी सदस्य जोगा मंडावी व हिड़मा मरकाम।
  • जनताना सरकार नीलावाया डॉ. नरेश मरकाम
  • जनमिलिशिया मंगा मंडावी
