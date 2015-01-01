पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत:टेटम में खुले फोर्स के नए कैंप में पहुंचे 11 नक्सली, अफसरों के सामने किया सरेंडर

नकुलनारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनमिलिशिया सहित सीएनएम सदस्य शामिल

दंतेवाड़ा में पुलिस द्वारा चलाए जा रहे लोन वर्राटू अभियान के तहत कटेकल्याण के टेटम में खुले नए कैंप में बुधवार को एक इनामी 11 नक्सलियों ने सरेंडर कर दिया। जनमिलिशिया कमांडर कुम्मा मंडावी, देवा मंडावी जनमिलिशिया सदस्य, बामन मंडावी जन मिलिशिया सदस्य, बामन कोवासी ग्राम कमेटी सदस्य, हड़माराम मंडावी सीएनएम सदस्य, हिड़मा मंडावी ग्राम कमेटी सदस्य, रत्न मंडावी जनमिलिशिया सदस्य ने टेटम कैंप पहुंचकर पुलिस के सामने आत्मसमर्पण किया। समर्पण करने वालों में 2 नक्सलियों ने भरमार बंदूक के साथ टेटम कैंप पहुंचे थे। दंतेवाड़ा जिले में लोन वर्राटू अभियान के तहत अब तक 52 इनामी नक्सलियों सहित 195 नक्सली लोन वर्राटू (घर वापसी अभियान) के तहत मुख्यधारा में लौट चुके हैं। इस दौरान एसपी डॉ. अभिषेक पल्लव, एएसपी उदय किरण, एएसपी राजेन्द्र जायसवाल मौजूद रहे।

शाम को और 4 का समर्पण
टेटम कैंप में शाम होते-होते 4 और नक्सलियों ने समर्पण कर दिया। समर्पण करने वालों में सप्लायर टीम सदस्य विकास कुमार मंडावी, मिलिशिया सदस्य महेश कुमार मंडावी, मिलिशिया सदस्य मोहन करटम, ग्राम कमेटी सदस्य अजय कुमार मंडावी शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें