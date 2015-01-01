पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:डीआरजी जवानों के घर लूटपाट करने वाले 2 और नक्सली बंदी

दंतेवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • दोनों आरोपी इनामी, एक महिला नक्सली शामिल

महीनेभर पहले गुमियापाल पटेलपारा में डीआरजी जवानों के घर लूटपाट करने वाले दो और नक्सलियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। इनमें से महिला नक्सली प्लाटून नम्बर 24 की सदस्य सुक्की मिडियामी व जनमिलिशिया कमांडर पोदिया बारसे है। सुक्की पर दो लाख जबकि पोदिया पर एक लाख रुपए का इनाम घोषित है। इनकी गिरफ्तारी आलनार के जंगल से हुई है। ये दोनों लूटपाट के अलावा हत्या सहित अन्य कई घटनाओं में भी शामिल रहे हैं। डीआरजी जवानों के घर लूटपाट करने वाले दो नक्सलियों को पुलिस घटना के दो दिन बाद गिरफ्तार कर चुकी थी। पूछताछ पर कई नक्सलियों की संलिप्तता की बात सामने आई थी। एसपी डॉ अभिषेक पल्लव ने बताया कि ये दोनों नक्सलियों को भोजन सहित अन्य सामान पहुंचाना, गांव में मीटिंग आयोजित करने सहित अन्य काम भी करते थे। दरअसल गुमियापाल के 4 डीआरजी जवानों के घर घुसकर नक्सलियों ने लूटपाट की थी। इसके करीब 2 महीने पहले इनके परिजन को गांव से बेदखल कर दिया था।

