लोन वर्राटू:3 नक्सलियों का आत्मसमर्पण, 4 महीने में सरेंडर का आंकड़ा 200 पार

दंतेवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • नक्सलियों के सरेंडर की डबल सेंचुरी पूरी होने पर सरेंडर नक्सलियों के साथ मिलकर डीआईजी, एसपी ने केक काटा

3 नक्सलियों ने मंगलवार को सीआरपीएफ डीआईजी विनय कुमार सिंह और एसपी डॉ अभिषेक पल्लव के सामने सरेंडर किया। इनके समर्पण करते ही लोन वर्राटू(घर वापस आइए) अभियान के तहत सरेंडर करने वाले नक्सलियों का आंकड़ा अब 200 पार हो गया। नक्सलियों के सरेंडर की डबल सेंचुरी पूरी होने पर सरेंडर नक्सलियों के साथ मिलकर डीआईजी, एसपी ने केक काटा, सरेंडर नक्सलियों को अपने हाथों से केक खिलाकर उनका स्वागत किया। जिन नक्सलियों ने सरेंडर किया है उनमें डीएकेएमएस अध्यक्ष नंदा राम सोढ़ी, जनताना सरकार अध्यक्ष जटेल मड़काम, सीएनएम अध्यक्ष रंजीश मुचाकी शामिल हैं। इनमें नंदा और जटेल पर 1-1 लाख रुपए का इनाम घोषित है। एसपी ने इन सभी को प्रोत्साहन राशि भी दी। एसपी ने केक खिलाने के बाद कहा कि मुख्यधारा में वापसी पर आप सभी का स्वागत है और भी नक्सलियों को अपने साथ लाकर सरेंडर कराएं। एसपी ने बताया ये सभी कई सारी घटनाओं में शामिल रहे हैं। इस मौके पर एएसपी राजेन्द्र जायसवाल, एसडीएम अबिनाश मिश्रा, आरआई वैभव मिश्रा सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

बोले- लिस्ट में नाम था, अब हट गया
सरेंडर नक्सली नंदा ने बताया कि उसका नाम लिस्ट में जुड़ा तो जानकारी मिली। मैं छिपता फिरता रहा। सीआरपीएफ जवानों के हाथ लग गया। सभी ने मुझसे कहा सरेंडर कर लिस्ट से नाम कटवा ले। डीआरजी जवानों के हाथ लग गया तो मारकर फेंक देंगे। मैंने भी यही करना बेहतर समझा। लिस्ट से नाम कट गया, खुश हूं। गांव में अभी और भी नक्सली हैं। उनके नाम लिस्ट में हैं। उन्हें भी नाम कटवाने लेकर आउंगा। जनताना सरकार अध्यक्ष जटेल मड़काम ने बताया कि दो दिन पहले डीआरजी के हाथों बचकर भागा। मुझे लगा कि सरेंडर करना ही बेहतर है। आईईडी लगाने का काम कर रहा था।

सूची से नाम कटवाने आए हैं: सरपंच
नक्सलियों के साथ जबेली सरपंच व ग्रामीण भी पहुंचे थे। जबेली सरपंच रघुवीर मंडावी ने कहा कि पुलिस के आने के बाद गांव में अभी थोड़ी शांति है। नंदा का नाम पुलिस सूची में है। नाम कटवाने के लिए हम इसे लेकर आए हैं। आगे से नंदा गलत रास्ते पर नहीं चलेगा, इसके लिए हम आश्वस्त करते हैं।

