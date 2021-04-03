पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोन वर्राटू अभियान:दंतेवाड़ा में 10 लाख के 2 इनामी सहित 5 नक्सलियों ने किया सरेंडर

नकुलनारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोन वर्राटू अभियान के तहत 74 इनामी सहित 293 नक्सली कर चुके समर्पण

लोन वर्राटू के तहत दंतेवाड़ा में 5 नक्सलियों ने गुरुवार को सीआरपीएफ के डीआईजी विनय कुमार सिंह, एसपी डॉ. अभषेक पल्लव, द्वितीय कमान अधिकारी राजीव तिवारी, एसएसी उदय किरण के समक्ष के सरेंडर किया। इन 5 नक्सलियों में 2 इनामी नक्सली भी शामिल हैं। जिले में अब तक 74 इनामी सहित 293 नक्सली मुख्यधारा से जुड़ चुके हैं। गुरुवार को समर्पण करने वाले नक्सली में भैरमगढ़ एरिया कमेटी के कमांडर (एसीएम) गंगू उर्फ लखन कुडाम जिस पर 5 लाख का इनाम घोषित था। वहीं महिला नक्सली लक्ष्मी उर्फ सन्नी ओयाम जिस पर 5 लाख का इनाम घोषित था उसने भी समर्पण किया है। इसके अलावा लक्ष्मी भी भैरमगढ़ क्षेत्र में कमांडर के पद पर थी। 2 इनामी के साथ 3 मिलिशिया सदस्यों ने भी समर्पण किया है जिसमें हेमला बंडी उर्फ काया ड़ेंगा, कोषा मड़काम, माड़वी हिड़मा उर्फ छेवटा शामिल हैं।

लगातार घर वापसी के लिए किया जा रहा प्रेरित
सभी समर्पण करने वाले नक्सलियों पर नेलसनार, मिरतुर, भैरमगढ़ थाने में आर्म्स एक्ट सहित हत्या, आगजनी, लूटपाट, जनसुरक्षा के तहत नामजद मामले दर्ज हैं। एसपी अभिषेक पल्लव ने बताया कि घर वापसी अभियान के तहत गांव-गांव में इमामी सहित मिलिशिया सदस्य नक्सली संगठन से जुड़े लोगों के पर्चे लगाए गए हैं। लगातार घर वापसी के लिए प्रेरित किया जा रहा।

